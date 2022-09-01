Stuck on What to Watch? Our Streaming Guide Is Here To Help You Decide

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings, where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service right now.

Our top picks from what’s streaming in Australia this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Cobra Kai – Season 5 (September 9)

The little YouTube series that could has firmly established itself on Netflix as Cobra Kai enters its fifth season.

For those unfamiliar, Cobra Kai takes place decades after the events of the Karate Kid and follows the antics of Johnny Lawrence as he opens his own dojo and trains a new generation of children to compete in the All Valley Tournament.

Season 5 will see the return of some more familiar faces, such as Yuji Okumoto’s Chozen Toguchi.

Heartbreak High (September 14)

Twenty years after the original series ended, Australia’s classic high school drama Heartbreak High is being rebooted on Netflix.

The series introduces a new generation of teens as they endure the ups and downs of high school and heartbreak in a modern Australian context.

Do Revenge (September 16)

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in this movie by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson as an unlikely duo from different social circles in their high school, who agree to enact revenge on each other’s enemies. If you’ve ever wanted a Riverdale and Stranger Things crossover, Do Revenge is the closest thing you’ll probably get.

What to watch on Stan this month

Last Light – Season 1 (September 8)

This month Stan is streaming a number of original series, one of which is the thriller Last Light, based on Alex Scarrow’s popular novel.

The series follows a petro-chemist who finds himself separated from his family during a global oil crisis that disrupts the entire foundations of society.

Bali 2002 (September 25)

The next Stan original coming our way explores the terrifying Bali bombings in 2002. Bali 2002 examines the chaos of the event, the hunt for justice and the heroes that rose from unlikely places.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Thor: Love and Thunder (September 8)

Fresh out of cinemas, another classic Thor adventure is heading to Disney+ this month. Thor: Love and Thunder follows the Asgardian as he goes up against Gorr the Butcher with the help of his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, who now wields his ex-hammer, Mjolnir.

Andor (September 21)

The prequel to the prequel, Andor follows the adventures of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor before we find him in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Judging by the trailers, it will be a gritty espionage thriller as Cassian joins the rebellion and helps it fight against the overbearing Empire.

Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30)

Following the trend of nostalgic movie revivals, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the trio of 17th-century witch sisters who are bent on wreaking havoc in a new era.

What to watch on Binge this month

DC’s Stargirl – Season 3 (September 1)

DC continues to thrive on television, and Stargirl’s third season is proof of that. The series follows a high schooler, Courtney Whitmore, who leads a new generation of young heroes to become the Justice Society of America.

Dune (September 2)

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel hits streaming this month and if you missed it at cinemas, now is definitely the time to catch up.

The movie follows the Atreides family as they assume control of Arrakis, a planet known for its mining of a precious resource called Spice, and must survive attacks and betrayals from outside and within.

House of the Dragon (new episodes weekly)

House of the Dragon has proved that what is dead may never die with its staggering premiere numbers, which are breaking records globally. The Game of Thrones prequel has become a weekly event once more as it follows the conflicts within the Targaryen dynasty.

If you’re not already watching, you can follow our weekly recaps here on Lifehacker Australia!

What to watch on Prime Video this month

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 2)

One fantasy series that might just rival the House of the Dragon obsession in September is The Lord of the Rings. The Rings of Power is a new series set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth and follows both new and familiar characters as they combat the rising forces of Sauron.

Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 3 (September 30)

If snooping around houses you can’t afford is your guilty pleasure, you’ll be glad to know Luxe Listings Sydney is back for a third season. The series follows a group of Sydney real estate agents as they hustle to land the best deals for an array of luxurious properties.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Scream (2022) (September 2)

Scream made a bloody return to cinemas earlier this year with the fifth movie in the franchise. Scream 5 introduced a bunch of new characters and heralded the return of the original trio, Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette. Do they all survive, though? On September 2, you can watch from the comfort of your couch and find out.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

