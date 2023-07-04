KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are up to $300 off in Case You Knead a New One

A KitchenAid stand mixer is essentially the Dyson of the baking world. KitchenAid is well-known for creating attractive (albeit expensive) stand mixers, so we can’t help but grin whenever we spot a good old-fashioned sale.

Right now, you can save up to $300 on KitchenAid’s premium range of stand mixers, from its bestselling Artisan range to its unique Bowl-Lift collection with this sale.

The best KitchenAid stand mixer deals

Up to $300 off KitchenAid Stand Mixers

There’s a decent selection of stand mixers on sale right now, but what are the differences between them and why are they all sitting at different price points?

Well, each KitchenAid mixer offers a range of colours that are exclusive to selected models. For instance the Artisan KSM195 model has up to 14 colour options, while the KSM192 has a whopping 21 different colours to choose from.

To help you out, we’re broken down some of the differences so you can make an educated choice at which stand mixer is best suited for you, as well as which ones are currently on sale:

Alternatively, you can opt for the Colour of the Year edition. For those who aren’t as familiar, every year KitchenAid releases a limited edition stand mixer in an unique colour.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer COTY in Hibiscus – now $899 (down from $1,049) 5x accessories: Wire Whisk, Flex Edge, Pastry Beater, Dough Hook and Pouring Shield 2x bowls: 4.8L Stainless Steel + 2.8L Stainless Steel

– now $899 (down from $1,049) KitchenAid Stand Mixer COTY in Beetroot – now $779 (down from $1,049) 5x accessories: Wire Whisk, Flex Edge, Pastry Beater, Dough Hook and Pouring Shield 2x bowls: 4.8L Stainless Steel + 2.8L Stainless Steel

– now $779 (down from $1,049)

Up to $350 off KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers

The next lot of KitchenAid stand mixers that are on sale are the bowl-lift range, which are designed for bigger batches and better suited to those who work in a commercial kitchen.

Unlike the previously mentioned mixers, the Bowl-Lift range has the exclusive ability to mix at half speed, so you can add delicate ingredients such as blueberries or egg whites without the risk of over-beating.

Again, we’ve broken down the differences between each stand mixer, so you can grab the best deal for you:

5.6L Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (KSM60) – now $999 (down from $1,299) Available in four different colours 4x accessories: Wire Whisk, Flat Beater, Dough Hook and Pouring Shield 1x 5.6L Stainless Steel Bowl

– now $999 (down from $1,299) 6.9L Pro Line Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (KSM7581) – now $949 (down from $1,299) Only available in Candy Apple Red Premium gloss finish 3x accessories: Wire Whisk, Flat Beater and Dough Hook 1x 6.9L Stainless Steel Bowl

– now $949 (down from $1,299) 7.6L Commercial Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (KSMC895) – now $1,299 (down from $1,599) Gloss finish Only available in Empire Red 4x accessories: Stainless Steel Bowl Guard, Wire Whisk, Dough Hook and Flat Beater 1x 7.6L Stainless Steel Bowl

– now $1,299 (down from $1,599)

You can shop the rest of KitchenAid’s stand mixer sale here.

Why should you buy a KitchenAid stand mixer?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that KitchenAid stand mixers are just one-trick ponies when in truth, these bad boys are cooking all-rounders that you can purchase additional attachments to do a wide range of things.

Every KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a selection of tools, including a flat beater, wire whisk, dough hook and a stainless steel bowl for mixing things like homemade cake batter or your secret chocolate chip cookie recipe.

But if you want to do something like make snow cones with an ice shaver, cut your own pasta and grind your own meat, then stand mixers can be fitted with up to 10 different attachments. The other attachments are sold separately, but there’s a plethora of uses so you don’t have to buy a new device for every little task.

While KitchenAid’s huge price tags might make your bank account cry, if you think about the quality of this machine and the cupboard space you’ll save – it’s well worth the investment.

Now that’s good to know and all, but you’re probably wondering: how well does it mix? Well, these KitchenAid stand mixers all boast up to 10 variable mixing speeds that will suit any task or recipe.

Instead of working on those firm peaks on your own, you can skip the arm workout and leave this artisanal stand mixer to make it happen in less time (and effort).

In addition, your mixer will move in 59 different touch points around the bowl to ensure that no yolk is left unwhisked and no flour remains unblended.

Its stainless steel bowl can fit up to 4.8L of batter inside, which is the equivalent of about nine dozen cookies. So whether you’re shredding some beef shanks to make those TikTok-famous birria tacos or whipping up some soft peaks for a zesty lemon meringue pie, rest assured there’ll be plenty for leftovers.