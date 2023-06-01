‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Dyson’s Slashing up to $450 off its Famous Stick Vacuums Right Now

1

Bree Grant

Published 29 mins ago: June 1, 2023 at 12:27 pm -
Filed to:cleaning
dealsdysonvacuum
Image: Dyson Instagram
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of those people who absolutely despises lugging around one of those old-fashioned vacuum cleaners (read: the ones that get tangled on every turn and stuck on all the corners in your house) but can’t stand to feel crumbs and dirt underfoot, boy, do we have some good news for you?! Dyson is currently offering up to $450 off its best-selling vacuum cleaners.

That’s right, you can save up to $450 on various Dyson best-sellers like the V15 Detect Absolute, the Cyclone V10 and the Gen5detect Complete during the EOFY sales. Plus, if vacs don’t tickle your fancy, you can also get up to $200 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link and the Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier, which is stunning timing as we head into winter. 

There’s also a bunch of Dyson’s hot tools for sale via Adore Beauty and Sephora at the moment if you’re in the market for one of the cult-famous Airwraps, Supersonics or Corrales.

We’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you. 

Dyson Stick Vacuum EOFY Sales

Dyson Gen5detect Complete (was $1,599, now $1,319 — save $280)

Dyson Ball Vacuum Sales

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal+ vacuum

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal+ vacuum (was $949, now $699 — save $250)

Dyson Fan Sales

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link (was $799, now $599 – save $200)

Dyson Hair Tool EOFY Sales

You can shop the Dyson sales here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Dyson are overpriced junk, from short runtime, dust container latches that break after a year, and a whole raft of other complaints, you are just paying for a name, not quality. Try the Airram from Bissell, much better, much cheaper.

