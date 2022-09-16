4 in 5 Aussies Are Planning a Trip for 2023, Here’s Where They’re Going

Travel is back for good. That’s the resounding message from the 2022 Intrepid Travel Index — the first report of its kind in two years because, well, COVID confined our passports to the drawer for what felt like an eternity.

Slight exaggeration, sure, but if you’re an avid traveller like me, you’ve probably got a long wishlist of destinations to hit, now that we’re allowed out of the country again. And Aussies have certainly got their bags packed, ready to go!

The Intrepid Travel Index reveals four in five (79%) Australians are planning to travel in 2023. Interestingly, more than half (55%) said the rising cost of living won’t stop them from travelling.

So, where are all these wanderlust seekers going? For the first time since the index began, Australia tops the list. Which is great, because there’s a lot to see.

In second place is Morocco, which was actually my last trip before the pandemic. It’s a fantastic destination, and if you’re going to Marrakech, make sure you check out Jardin Majorelle. It’s stunning.

Coming in at number three is Vietnam, followed by Egypt in fourth place. Now, this was a bit of a surprise to me — when I went to Egypt in 2009 most of the tourists were elderly couples. It’s definitely one worth doing with a travel guide, there’s so much history to pour through you really want someone to narrow it down for you.

Rounding out the top five is Peru. Also in the top 10 is Jordan, Turkey (make sure you go to Pamukkale, trust me, it’s magical), Costa Rica, Italy and Iceland. It’s a real mixed bag of adventures.

While we know air travel can have a big impact on carbon emissions, 89 per cent of respondents to the Intrepid Travel Index said they were more likely to choose sustainable travel options for their next trip. However, 46 per cent said it was hard to know which companies really are sustainable.

This year’s Intrepid report also includes a handy coffee index, to give travellers a guide on how much they can expect to pay for a brew in each country. Kota Kinabalu in Borneo came in the cheapest at just 40 cents (AUD). A cappuccino in Milan, Italy will set you back $3.60, while a cold brew in California, USA costs $5.

So, where do you want to go? Let us know in the comments.