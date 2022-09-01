How to Score a Bonus Side Trip in Malaysia With Your Next Flight

Euro summer and the associated Insta-bragging may be over, but there are still plenty of travels to be had. If you’re planning a trip soon, there’s a cheeky little bonus trip you can bag with Malaysia Airlines.

To help encourage travellers to spend more time in Malaysia, and in particular in cities outside of Kuala Lumper, Malaysia Airlines is throwing in bonus flights to cover a mini side trip.

As long as your international flight passes through Malaysia, you can take advantage of the deal. So if you’re heading to London, why not spend a couple of days in Malaysia on the way? All you have to do is pay for the taxes on the bonus flights, which is less than the cost of an airport beer.

So how does it work? Good question. When you go to book your international flights on Malaysia Airlines’ website, you’ll get a pop-up asking if you would like to take up the bonus side trip.

When you click on the offer, you’ll get a range of destinations on Peninsular Malaysia to select from. The offer includes Alor Setar, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan and Penang. All snap-happy destinations to make your Instagram followers jealous. Plus, Malaysia is home to orangutans and pigmy elephants, and what’s not to love about that?!

Select ​​your dates and away you go! The deal is valid on both outgoing and returning flights. Maybe you’re off to see family in the UK and need a little alone time R&R on the way back. Go for it!

The Malaysia Airlines deal is running until the end of the year, with flights to be taken by March. You can also get the offer through your travel agent, if you’d prefer someone else to do all the organising for you.

Now just get packing!