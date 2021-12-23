Going on a Holiday Road Trip? These Are the Top Ten Tips From Mitsubishi

Are you going on a road trip this holiday season? Looks like you’re not alone. New research from Mitsubishi Motors Australia (MMAL) revealed that one in five Aussies are planning on travelling more than 1,000km across the holiday season. With that, they’ve given us some of their best road trip tips.

As a country full of avid road trippers, it’s no surprise that 45% of Aussies preferred model of travel is by driving. According to MMAL, Aussies are taking on average two-three road trips a year, with three in four planning a road trip in 2022.

To prepare you, and your vehicles, for the travel season ahead, Mitsubishi are revealing their road trip tips and tricks.

1. Tips for avoiding traffic

It’s best you make an early start to avoid the highway traffic jams.

Mitsubishi’s research indicated that the busiest time on the roads is likely to be before the 24th of December.

With most of the traffic out of the way after the 24th, your best chance of avoiding traffic is to travel on 0ff times, watching out for the congestion of people coming back from their Christmas trips.

2. Make sure you have insurance

The best road trip tip is to make sure that you have the insurance you need before you set off.

It’s important to protect yourselves and those with you on the trip from unexpected encounters. This can be anything from kangaroos on outback roads, torrential downpours or accidents and break-ins.

3. Tricks for perfectly packing the boot

Almost like a game of Tetris, packing the boot is known to be one of the most complicated and frustrating aspects of a road trip.

Mitsubishi recommends making sure to fit like-sized items together, putting larger and heavier items in first and smaller items in the space between.

Although it’s tempting, always ensure that the rear screen is not obscured. This is going to maximise your safety whilst driving.

4. Check your car’s vitals

After you make sure everyone has enough drinks and snacks for the trip, you should check to make sure your vehicle’s vitals are topped up before you leave.

This includes windscreen washer fluid, brake fluid, coolant end engine oil.

You can check these under the hood to ensure they are all at the correct level.

5. Check your tyres

Despite helping carry you along your journey, many people forget to check their tyres ahead of their trip.

It’s important to check your tyre pressure and tread and make sure it’s correct for the type of terrain you’ll be driving in.

You’d hate to realise your tyres need replacing or air when you’re in the middle of nowhere.

6. Check the brakes

Another important one that is often ignored, you should be checking your brakes before a long road trip.

Don’t turn up the radio volume if you hear a mysterious squeaking noise. That’s a sign that you should get your brakes checked out and maybe even replaced.

You should be able to bring the vehicle to a stop smoothly and swiftly without any ear-piercing screeches.

7. Fix the car lights

Nothing is better than being able to see wildlife on, sometimes even next to, the road.

Fixing your headlights will not only keep you safe, it will also keep other drivers safe. Headlights is your way of signalling to other drivers that you’re there.

This is especially important on open country roads.

8. Plan out fuel stops

According to Mitsubishi, 31% of Aussies are prioritising interstate travel with long rural roads and sporadic fuel availability.

There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than seeing your fuel warning light come on and knowing that you are nowhere near the next fuel station.

Mitsubishi recommends planning your breaks and ensuring that your car is filled up at each of those stops.

9. Prepare for emergencies

One of the most important road trip tips is to prepare for any possible emergencies you might encounter.

Make sure that you’ve packed an emergency kit including first-aid, blankets, a torch (with spare batteries), a vomit bag and spare water.

Mitsubishi also recommends you check your spare tyre, tools and pack a pair of gloves.

You can prepare for last-minute adventures too, so there’s always time to be ready to face any emergency.

10. Enjoy the ride

Sometimes the journey is just as rewarding as the destination.

With Mitsubishi’s data, 60% of Aussies said the scenery and stop-offs (47%) along the way to their destination was key to having a good road trip.

To make sure you enjoy the ride, plan your breaks in advance and make sure you visit any little towns along the way.

Interestingly, the data also revealed that Aussies ideal road trip locations:

One third say it’s beach or coastal;

17% opted for an outback adventure;

11% wanted a rainforest experience;

10% craved a big city adventure;

9% want a bush trip; and,

6% want for a snow trip

If you’re looking for some entertainment for your road trip, here’s a list of the best audible titles suited for your drive.

For more information on Mitsubishi’s all-new Outlander, visit here.