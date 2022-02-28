These Are the Top Aussie Towns to Visit in 2022

Dare we say it but it looks like travel is back on in 2022. Overwhelmed with all the possibilities of where you could go? You’re not alone, so to help you figure out your next holiday destination we’re checking out the winners of Wotif’s Aussie Town of the Year awards.

This marks the fifth year of Wotif’s top Aussie Town Awards. Last year Cairns in Queensland took the crown, but this year a new Aussie town has come forward to take the top spot.

The best towns in Australia for 2022

To determine its top towns, Wotif uses a data index based on affordability, accommodation quality, reviews on-site and leisure appeal.

Here are the best towns in Australia for 2022:

Launceston, Tasmania Caloundra, Queensland Tamworth, New South Wales Yarra Valley, Victoria Adelaide Hills, South Australia Bright, Victoria Hervey Bay, Queensland Halls Gap, Victoria Bateman’s Bay, New South Wales Busselton, Western Australia

Tasmania’s borders are well and truly open and Aussies have taken advantage with their trips to Launceston. The Aussie town is considered a new foodie hub with world-class wineries, restaurants and the Cataract Gorge just a short walk from the city.

“Launceston’s fresh produce, renown sparkling wine and commitment to great food is world-famous and with some of Tasmania’s most spectacular natural landmarks just a short drive away, including the Tamar Valley, Cradle Mountain, Lake St Clair National Park and the Bay of Fire, it’s no surprise that demand for the city has grown by over 125% on Wotif.com.” Wotif Managing Director Daniel Finch said. “Offering great affordability, with an average daily accommodation rate of $160 in 2021, several new hotels in the city and endless experiences on offer, a trip to Launceston is every bit worth the hype.”

A Wotif top tip also says Peppers Silo Hotel in Launceston is a prime spot for accommodation.

If Tasmania isn’t your style, the other towns listed make for some great travel destinations. Caloundra in QLD took the second spot and is an excellent option for beach lovers. Tamworth in NSW is also known as the home of ‘big’ things like the 12-metre golden guitar that has to be seen to be believed.

It should also come as no surprise after the couple of years we’ve all had that holiday destinations with wineries topped the charts, too. The Yarra Valley, Busselton and Adelaide Hills all made it onto the top ten towns list.

We’re still very much in the warmer months of the year, so whether you’re planning a road trip or heading off for a bit of camping, now is definitely the time to take advantage of domestic travel.