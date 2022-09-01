7 Fidget Rings That Will Help Ease Your Anxiety

We’re not really sure how they did it, but TikTok’s algorithm has correctly pinned us as the anxious type, and we can’t really argue with it. So TikTok, as the one true entity that really knows us, has also demonstrated that we might be able to soothe some of these nervous habits through the use of an anxiety or fidget ring.

Do you identify as someone with a couple of self-destructive habits? By that we’re referring to common quirks such as biting your nails, picking at your cuticles and maybe even scratching at your pimples.

Whether or not you’re someone who often finds themselves in a constant state of anxiousness, one way to stop yourself from exacerbating these habits is by distracting yourself from them.

What are fidget or anxiety rings and how do they work?

Anxiety rings, or fidget rings, were designed for anxious people (like us) who often find themselves constantly picking at things like their nails, cuticles and acne.

Therapists believe that skin picking or playing with your hair is often a result of stress or anxiety and that typically people are unaware that they’re even doing it. So these little fidget rings help avoid those little bad habits by giving you something outside of your own body to focus on (and fidget with).

Coming in a range of different styles and materials, fidget rings often have features such as moveable beads or twistable metal loops that you can fiddle around with instead of destroying your skin and/or cuticles. Simple, but efficient. It’s easy to see why the fidget rings hashtag has amassed over 3.8 billion views on TikTok.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some super cute and affordable options for you to try out.

The best fidget and anxiety rings in Australia

Daikokubashira Pearl Anxiety Ring

Designed with an open end, you can change this ring size to be a standard ring, a pinky ring, a midi ring or thumb ring depending on what you find is most comfortable. Each set is a mix of pearl and metal beads and comes in both silver and gold.

You can buy the Daikokubashira Pearl Anxiety Ring ($17) from Etsy here.

Fibo Steel 3Pcs Stainless Steel Spinner Ring

This set of anxiety rings comes with three different designs – a flower spinner ring, moon and star fidget ring, and a triple interlocked rolling spinner ring – so you can pick one that suits your style. It comes in both silver and rose gold, and is available in a variety of sizes.

You can buy the Fibo Steel 3Pcs Stainless Steel Spinner Ring ($23.47 – $31.90) from Amazon here.

Fibo Steel Anxiety Rings (20pk)

If you’re looking for something cute to distract you from picking at your acne, aside from pimple patches, why not try these colourful anxiety rings? Available as a single or a pack of four, these little babies have a fun, dainty aesthetic.

Each ring is designed to be a spinner, so you can flick the little sun, star, clover or daisy and be distracted as it twirls away on your finger.

You can buy one for $7.99 from eBay Australia here.

FRCOLOR 3Pcs Stainless Steel Fidget Ring

This three-piece stainless steel fidget ring set is the perfect way to test out anxiety rings for yourself. You get three different coloured rings, silver, gold and rose gold, and all of them are completely adjustable to fit any placement on your finger.

You can buy the FRCOLOR 3Pcs Stainless Steel Fidget Rings ($24.92) from Amazon here.

ShopStylePop Chain Spinner Ring

If you’re looking for a more masculine option, these stainless steel spinner rings are perfect. Instead of picking away at any flaky skin, you can concentrate on spinning the mini chain until the worries fade away.

You can shop these anxiety rings here for $17.95 from Etsy Australia.

YangQian Fidget Ring

This anxiety ring features a little sterling silver bee (Bridgerton vibes, anyone?) with a spinning band that help divert your attention and relax when you’re feeling anxious. It’s a simple yet effective way to help you stop picking at your nails or cuticles if that’s something you tend to do.

You can buy this fidget ring here for $12.20 from Etsy.

OpulenceLine Anxiety Ring

We’re obsessed with this little pearl anxiety ring from Etsy. Not only is it super affordable, but it also looks chic, is completely adjustable and will help you stop picking at your fingers when you’re anxious.

You can buy the OpulenceLine Anxiety Rings (from $12.40) from Etsy Australia here.

