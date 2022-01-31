19 TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

If you’re one of those people who love the latest and greatest in kitchen gadgets that make life easier (hi, me!), have we got a treat for you. TikTok has introduced us to #Amazonfinds and led us down a huge rabbit hole where we’ve uncovered a range of nifty tools that’ll level up your cooking game.

From herb saving pods (because I can’t be the only one who always lets mine go to waste) and snap strainers that attach to cookware, right through to kitchen spoon scales and whisk wipes, you’re bound to find something that’ll make you think: where has this been my whole life?

Scroll for our favourite finds.

The best TikTok Kitchen Gadgets

Honestly, the minute I saw this colourful knife set on TikTok, I knew I had to have it. Not only is it a fun way to add a little colour to your kitchen, but it comes with an 8-inch Nakiri Cleaver Knife, 8-inch Chef’s Knife, 8-inch Serrated Bread Knife, 3.5-inch Paring Knife, Vegetable Peeler, Scissors and a Cutting Board.

This handy little Produce slicer is about to make your life that much easier. Do you ever get around to cutting the last few slices of onion or tomato and feel awkward about how to cut it for fear of losing a finger? Well, that ends with one of these.

How I made it into my late 20s without knowing garlic presses existed is beyond me. But now I know, I know.

These silicone baking mats are made of 100% food-grade silicone, LEGB certificate and BPA-free, as well as being easy to clean and good for the environment.

Ever struggled to measure something out in the kitchen? This spoon scale is a 3-in-1 portioning set that includes a digital scale with two removable spoon scoop sizes that allows you to weigh both solid and liquid ingredients.

Prepara’s Herb Savor Pod 2.0 will prolong the life of your fresh herbs for up to three weeks, so you can enjoy fresh meals packed with flavour every time you cook. It features a hinged lid, attached stopper, refillable water well base and fits easily inside most refrigerator doors.

Whenever I chop veggies, it’s a chaotic event. Mushrooms here, random pile of capsicum heaped in the corner there. But one thing is consistent: I never have enough space to house them all on one board without it ending in a massive mess. That’s why this godsend of an item will allow you to slice n’ store your veggies in a little container while freeing up board space. There’s also a phone holder if you happen to like watching Netflix mid-cook.

This 2-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser is every organised person’s dream kitchen gadget. Not only is it a soap dispenser designed for kitchen sponges, but it’s also a neat way to store your sponges without any mess. It’s small enough to fit under kitchen sinks or on the countertop. It also comes with two antibacterial silicone sponges.

If you love baking, you need to get yourself one of these nifty little gadgets. It makes cleaning your whisk an absolute dream and means you don’t waste any food. It even doubles as a bowl cleaner when you need to scrape the last bits out of the bowl. This is particularly good for when you’re making cupcakes and need the last of the icing, or you know when you want to lick the bowl without licking the bowl.

If you live in a small apartment with minimal space for pots and pans, this Snap ‘N Strainer is so handy. This top-quality, heat-resistant, silicone strainer is the most practical way to get your food strained thoroughly while avoiding transferring the food out of the pot. It’s flexible enough to fit onto nearly all pots, pans and bowls. It snaps on neatly with two clips and has a firm grip that will keep it safely attached while in use and can be left attached to the pot while cooking.

The Peek Pause peanut butter hand mixer is the easiest way to revive your natural peanut and almond butter. ​​It caters to a range of different jar sizes from 16 oz to 30 oz and includes a scraper that easily scrapes all extra peanut butter from the stirrer. Plus, on the other end is a free bottle opener, which is also a good addition to your kitchen. ​Another kitchen gadget I didn’t know I needed.

Add the perfect amount of oil to your vegetables, salads, beef and meals without overdressing and losing the taste. The ergonomic glass bottle design gives you complete control to precisely pour the amount of olive oil you need, and the dripless pour spout ensures mess-free pouring. These dispensers’ integrated silicone button pump design allows you to press down with your thumb and measure precisely how much you need to apply. Cleaning is also relatively easy. It’s dishwasher safe, so you never have to scrub again. Now, this is one kitchen gadget we wish we knew about sooner. Imagine the salads we could have saved!

If you’re one of those people who still scrunch rolls half-eaten packets of chips, I’m about to change your life with this nifty kitchen gadget. This portable mini bag sealer is a lifesaver (chip saver?). To use, you simply place the plastic bag between the heating element and upper pad. Hold the plastic bag with one hand and the sealer with the other and press down slightly on the sign for three seconds to heat up before sliding The Mini Sealer along on edge.

As far as kitchen gadgets go, this one’s a no brainer. You can effortlessly unscrew and open stubborn jars with ease with one of these under cabinet jar openers. Suitable for any size jar, it is the perfect must-have tool in the kitchen.

Avanti 10 Stick Ice Cube Tray is the perfect addition to your freezer, especially if you carry a water bottle with you regularly. Simply press the pads at the bottom of the base of the tray, and ice sticks will release with ease. These ice cubes are perfectly shaped to fit into smaller and slimmer cups and bottles.

This three-in-one avocado tool cuts the avo open, removes the seed and slices the flesh while it removes it from the skin. Sure, it might not be an absolute necessity, but avocados are notoriously a pain in the butt to prepare, and this one tool makes it all a dream.

Do you know how they always tell you to rinse your rice before you cook it, and you never do because it’s an impossible task? Well, here’s a little doodad to make that a problem of the past. With a 360-degree rotational design, you can rinse and drain all in one without losing a grain. It works for fruit and veg too.

I feel like I never need a funnel… until I do, at which time the need is desperate. The collapsible funnels mean you always have one on hand, but they won’t take up too much space or get in the way of your more regularly used appliances.

Ever opened a can of bubbles, only to realise there’s no chance you’ll finish it? Well, that’s where these lil’ babies come in. All you have to do is secure the ‘lid’ over the top of your can, and voila, you can pop your half-full drink in the fridge for later or even transport it without all the liquid spilling out.

