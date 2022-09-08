Here Are the Latest Trade-in Deals for Apple Devices in Australia

Apple continually updates its trade-in deals following the release of its new devices and there are some pretty good offers for those looking to make a bit of cash back.

Apple’s trade-in promotion allows customers to get credit towards their next purchase by mailing or bringing in their old Apple-branded products. More recent models of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbooks are generally valued higher, but even if your device isn’t eligible for trade-in, you can still recycle it.

Trade-in prices typically shuffle after a new device release. We’ve now had the announcement of the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, so the trade-in credit you can earn has shifted once again.

Prices also tend to decrease on older models as newer devices come out, so if you want the best deal, you’re better off trading in sooner rather than later.

These are the estimated trade-in prices for Australians that are currently listed on Apple’s website at the time of writing.

Apple trade-in prices you should know about

iPhone trade-in prices

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $1,105

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $935

iPhone 13 – Up to $700

iPhone 13 Mini – Up to $595

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $790

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $695

iPhone 12 – Up to $520

iPhone 12 Mini – Up to $410

iPhone SE (2nd gen) – $Up to $175

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $560

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $480

iPhone 11 – Up to $390

iPhone Xs Max – Up to $340

iPhone Xs – Up to $270

iPhone XR – Up to $230

iPhone X – Up to $220

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $195

iPhone 8 – Up to $115

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $120

iPhone 7 – Up to $80

iPhone 6s Plus – Up to $55

iPad trade-in prices

iPad Pro — Up to $655

iPad — Up to $330

iPad Air — Up to $405

iPad Mini — Up to $435

MacBook trade-in prices

MacBook Pro — Up to $795

MacBook Air — Up to $560

MacBook — Up to $160

iMac Pro – Up to $1,010 (available at Apple Retail stores only)

iMac – Up to $840 (available at Apple Retail stores only)

Mac Mini – Up to $330 (available at Apple Retail stores only)

Apple Watch trade-in prices

Apple Watch Series 7 – Up to $290

Apple Watch Series 6 – Up to $190

Apple Watch SE – Up to $90

Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $135

Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $80

If your device isn’t on the list above, Apple will still take back any of its other devices, like old iPods, to recycle. Although AirPods and headphones are not eligible due to hygiene reasons.

So don’t leave those old iPhones in your drawer picking up dust, trade them in and get some money, or just recycle them guilt-free.

All you have to do is bring your device to an Apple store for a team member to examine or fill out Apple’s online questionnaire and mail your product back to them. Then Apple will credit you towards your next purchase or put your money onto an Apple Store gift card.

This article has been updated since its original publication.