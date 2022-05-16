Why You Should Trade-In Your Old iPhone Before June

When it’s time to buy a new iPhone, most of us don’t hold on to the old one. After all, iPhones are expensive, and trading in the old for the new reduces the sticker shock you have to deal with at the Apple Store. If you’re planning on buying a new iPhone through Apple anytime soon, and thought you might trade-in your current device, you should stop thinking and do it. Now.

As it happens, Apple has currently elevated its trade-in prices from now until the end of May. The best prices are for the newest-old iPhones: Apple is offering trade-in values of up to A$805 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and A$890 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Other iPhone trade-in values are also increased, but not by as much. Apple is offering A$640 for the usual iPhone 12, A$490 for the 12 mini, and A$625 for the 11 Pro Max, A$550 for the usual iPhone 11 Pro, and A$240 for the usual iPhone SE (2nd generation). Considering the SE was Apple’s midrange iPhone, it isn’t surprising it gets the smallest price bump.

That said, more money is more money. If you were already planning to take your trade-in to Apple, you lucked into an extra savings without even knowing it. However, you need to act fast: Apple’s current trade-in prices are only good until the end of the month. Once June starts, the prices fall back down to standard.

Of course, Apple is far from your only option when it comes to reselling and trading in iPhones. Between mobile deals from Telsta, Optus, and Vodafone, to popular websites like eBay, you have plenty of opportunities to earn some cash from your used iPhone. Depending on your particular device, you might find prices above what Apple offers, even through this May promotion.

However, Apple trade-ins exist for a reason: They’re convenient. You don’t have to haggle, you don’t need to do research: You walk in, hand over your old iPhone, pay a discount for a new one, and go on your merry way. If that sounds like the way you prefer to do things, by all means, go for it. Just make sure to trade in your iPhone before the end of May.