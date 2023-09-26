You Can Get Up to $1200 off a New iPhone With JB Hi-Fi’s Trade-in Program

A new iPhone is always an exciting time, but the price tag associated with it is not. iPhones are expensive pieces of hardware, and Apple is rarely one to run sales or vary prices by retailer. However, one of the easiest ways to save money on a new iPhone is to swap your old one for cash, and JB Hi-Fi has some pretty decent trade-in deals for the iPhone 15 going on right now.

If you didn’t already know, JB Hi-Fi’s trade-in system allows you to pass on your old tech – ranging from laptops to gaming consoles to Dyson products – and receive some store credit in return. JB will then often go on to sell these items as refurbished products, meaning you can also pick up a cheap deal on a pre-owned device if you’re in the market for a more affordable option and don’t mind not having the latest products.

Following the new iPhone 15 release, JB Hi-Fi has announced a range of trade-in deals that can grant you bonus cash for bringing in your old iPhone 11, 12, 13 or 14 model.

The conditions are that the iPhones must be in good working order with no cracks on the device. If that’s the case with your phone, it’s worth checking out some of these deals.

iPhone 11 – $300

iPhone 12 – $420

iPhone 13 & 13 Mini – $650

iPhone 14 Pro – $850

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $975

iPhone 14 – $850

iPhone 14 Plus – $950

iPhone 14 Pro – $1100

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1200

Unlike Apple’s trade-in deals, which are often evaluated on a case-by-case basis, these are fixed minimum trade-in valuations by JB Hi-Fi, meaning you have a solid idea of exactly how much money your old phone is going to net you.

As a reminder, these are the regular retail prices of the iPhone 15 range:

iPhone 15 – $1499

iPhone 15 Plus – $1649

iPhone 15 Pro – $1849

iPhone 15 Pro Max – $2199

With price tags like these, it’s worth trying to save money wherever you can, which makes these JB Hi-Fi trade-in deals nothing to sneeze at. However, the deals are only running until October 4, so don’t take too long to decide.

Lead Image Credit: Apple/JB Hi-Fi