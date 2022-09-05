Everything We Know About The Apple Watch Series 8 So Far

This week Apple’s Far Out event will bring us news on a whole new suite of products and will likely include the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 8. Last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 brought us big-screen improvements but little else in terms of features, so we have high hopes for the Series 8 model. Here are all the leaks, news and rumours we’ve heard about the Apple Watch Series 8 so far.

Everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 Models

For the first time, there’s reason to believe that Apple may release three models of its new Apple Watch this year.

An Apple Watch Pro model may be a new addition to the existing Apple Watch and SE lineup and is said to be aimed at heavy-duty athletes with a more rugged design. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac) says the Pro watch will likely have a larger display with redesigned watch faces, in-depth fitness tracking metrics, a larger battery and a new low-power mode.

The new Apple Watch SE 2 is expected to be very similar to the previous iteration of the SE, which is a cheaper alternative missing some of the high-end health features that the flagship model has. The SE 2 will likely receive an upgrade in the processing department, however, with Gurman predicting it will move to the S8 chip (up from the S5).

Design changes

After a bit of a design overhaul in 2021, the Apple Watch Series 8 is supposedly going to look very similar this year.

Last year’s improvements introduced a much larger display and it’s likely these changes are now here to stay. Apple will also reportedly still offer two sizes of the Apple Watch (currently 41mm and 45mm), but this may see a marginal increase in size according to Ross Young (via MacRumors).

Internally, it’s generally accepted the upcoming smartwatch will get a new Apple chip, this time bringing it up to the S8, which is said to be very similar to the S7 with no major improvements.

Will there be any new health features?

Temperature sensor

Without any significant new health features in the Apple Watch Series 7, it’s heavily rumoured the Series 8 will have some new toys.

A body temperature sensor has allegedly been in the works for a while but could make its debut in the Series 8 watch. According to Gurman (via Mashable), the sensor will be able to warn you if you have a fever (very useful in COVID times) and potentially help with fertility planning as well.

Enhanced sleep tracking

An overhaul of the Apple Watch’s health tracking software could result in better sleep analysis on the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Wall Street Journal (via 9to5Mac) reported the rumour that new sleep tracking features on the new watch could help detect sleep apnea and sleeping patterns. Either way, a redesign of the health tracking app on the watch and iPhone could at least help give better data on your night’s sleep.

Apple Watch Series 8: Release date and price

We don’t have long to wait until we find out the official price and release date of the Apple Watch Series 8, with Apple’s next big event scheduled for 3:00 am AEST on September 8.

Given that date, we’d expect the new Apple Watch to be available by the end of September if production isn’t a problem (which delayed things last year).

It’s hard to say how expensive the new Apple Watch will be until all its new features have been revealed, but the Series 7 started at $599 and the SE goes for $429.

We’re also expecting the new iPhone 14 to be revealed this week, which you can read up on here.