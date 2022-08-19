The Nintendo Switch OLED Is Currently on Sale for One of Its Lowest Ever Prices

As we approach the first anniversary of the Nintendo Switch OLED model‘s release (where does the time go?), you can currently snag the updated console for one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen.

The OLED Model has a retail price of $539.95, but you can currently save a solid 23% off this Switch’s price tag and pick it up for $415.65. This Switch OLED offer comes via eBay Australia’s sale for Afterpay Day 2022 and you’ll need to use the promo code AFPAYDAY when checking out to get the full discount. But get in quick because this deal will end on 21 August.

When you consider that the original Nintendo Switch retails for $469, both of those sale prices are some pretty solid value. Released in October last year, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is the obvious choice if you’re interested in upgrading your current Switch, or joining the Nintendo party train. Building upon the features that the base model lacked, it boasts a bigger and better screen, double the internal capacity, a redesigned kickstand and improved stereo speakers.

Why should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is everything the baseline model should have been when it was first released back in 2017. The original model sports a screen size of only 6.2-inches, which is fine for the most part, but the difference between it and the newer model’s 7-inch OLED display is like night and day.

If the handheld picture is what matters more to you while gaming, then it’s a no-brainer to go with the Switch OLED. Its visuals are both richer and brighter, despite the fact that Nintendo kept the resolution at 720p.

The Switch OLED also includes an expanded internal storage. While the original could only hold a maximum of 32GB, the OLED Model doubles it to 64GB. While the Switch’s internal storage doesn’t hold a candle to other next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X or PS5, 64GB is still a welcome update. Although if you still don’t think that’s enough space for your game library, you can always grab a microSD card to give yourself some extra room.

If you’ve ever suffered from Wi-Fi connection issues, the addition of an Ethernet port on the dock is a true gift. No more will you need to fear losing all of those mystery gifts you’re trying to receive while playing Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Lastly, the original Switch’s kickstand was straight-up flimsy. There’s no other word to describe it. To think that a little piece of plastic could prop up your console is foolish. Thankfully, the improved kickstand runs the length of the new Switch and features sturdier hinges, which is perfect for streaming YouTube videos or the recently added Crunchyroll app.

You can nab the Nintendo Switch OLED model on sale here. Just don’t forget to use the promo code AFPAYDAY when checking out.

This article has been updated since its original publication.