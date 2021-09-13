When Does the Nintendo Switch OLED Come Out?

Among a generation of new consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X and Steam Deck, Nintendo fans have been waiting years to see if the Nintendo Switch would get a refresh.

Rumours swirled for ages that a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro were coming down the pipe but as it turns out, these weren’t quite correct. We are getting a new Switch but it’s not quite the next-gen upgrade many were hoping for.

Nintendo revealed the Switch OLED model back in July, with pre-orders launching soon after.

The hype has largely died down since the initial announcement, but you might still be wondering when does the Nintendo Switch OLED actually come out?

When does the Nintendo Switch OLED come out?

The Nintendo Switch OLED costs $539 and will be available in Australia from October 8, 2021.

The OLED model is available in white and the classic neon blue/red colour scheme.

Unlike the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are still seeing stock shortages around the world since last November, the Switch OLED appears to be in plentiful supply. In fact, it’s quite easy to go online and secure a Nintendo Switch OLED from a variety of local retailers.

You can check out our pre-order guide for more information.

Should you buy one?

Without getting hands-on with the Switch OLED model it’s hard to say whether it’s worth the upgrade, but you can read a couple of early impressions from IGN and The Verge.

The main difference is the screen. The size has been upgraded from 6.2-inches to 7-inches and features a new OLED panel instead of an LCD. OLED screens are renowned for their quality so if you’ll be playing your Switch primarily in handheld mode it’s worth considering.

It also has additional internal storage, better native audio and a sturdier kickstand, so if any of those are enticing to you then the Switch OLED may be the console for you.

On paper, it isn’t a huge update from the original Nintendo Switch, but if you haven’t indulged in a Switch console prior to this then the OLED model could be worth a look.

If you can’t wait for the Nintendo Switch OLED to come out, however, rest assured that the original Switch is still a pretty good deal.