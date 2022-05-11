The Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games Everyone Should Play

The Nintendo Switch has been an absolute powerhouse handheld console since it was released back in 2017. In the five years since, Nintendo has released hundreds of Switch games that are quite simply some of the best games on the planet – and they have the sales numbers to prove it.

In its latest earnings report, Nintendo once again highlighted the top-selling first-party games in its line-up. Judging by these numbers, everyone is already playing these top Switch games, but if you haven’t yet these are the ten you must try.

Top 10 best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Total sales: 45.33 million

When you think of Nintendo you likely think of Mario. And what is the quintessential Mario game? Mario Kart.

Mario Kart 8 has shown no signs of slowing down in sales since it was released back in 2014. Now that it’s migrated to the Switch, the game is even more popular, pitting friends, families and rivals against each other in a vast array of zany and colourful kart tracks.

Buy it here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Total sales: 38.64 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best social simulators on offer. Pack your bags and design your own desert island the way you see fit.

Animal Crossing combines adorable visuals with simple gameplay rituals to create some incredibly chill vibes. Catch fish and bugs to earn bells that will help you deck out your island with even better items. Travel to your friend’s islands, hang out with your neighbours and complete mini-quests for new and exciting rewards.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is literally endless fun.

Buy it here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Total sales: 28.17 million

Another staple in the Nintendo Switch catalogue, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pits some of video games’ best characters against each other in an all-out brawl. The game is chaotic fun and an absolute must at your next group game night.

Buy it here.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Total sales: 26.55 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily one of the best games on the Switch, if not the best. You’ll fall in love with the immersive and stunning world of Hyrule as Link explores, cooks and flies his way through the fantasy narrative.

Breath of the Wild one multiple awards at The Game Awards, and with a sequel finally on the way, there’s never been a better time to pick it up again.

Buy it here.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Total sales: 24.27 million

Just one of many Pokémon games, but seemingly the most popular, Pokémon Sword and Shield place players in Galar, which is full of new creatures to catch, Gym leaders to battle and locations to explore.

Buy Sword or Shield here.

Super Mario Odyssey

Total sales: 23.50 million

Mario around the world? It’s happening in Super Mario Odyssey, a 3D platforming adventure that puts all the power in our hero’s cap. Seriously, cap jump, cap throw, it’s all there.

In his quest to save Princess Peach from the evil Bowser, Mario finds himself trekking through many marvellous locations that you won’t want to leave.

Buy it here.

Super Mario Party

Total sales: 17.78 million

Between Mario Kart 8 and Super Mario Party, Nintendo has game nights covered.

Super Mario Party has over 80 minigames that range from 2-4 players. We recommend Candy Shakedown, Tall Order, and Sign Steal Deliver if you need a few to start with!

Buy it here.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Total sales: 14.65 million

The second Pokémon entry on this list takes us to the Sinnoh region, which is also where the latest Pokemon Arceus is set. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Players can choose between starters Piplup, Chimchar, and Turtwig before embarking on a journey to put a halt to Team Galactic’s plans.

Buy Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!

Total sales: 14.53 million

Surprise, another Pokémon game is one of the best-selling Switch titles of all time.

Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee are full of nostalgia for the early eras of Pokémon. Set in the Kanto region, players have access to the first generation of 151 Pokémon along with classic characters like Professor Oak and Team Rocket.

Buy Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee.

Ring Fit Adventure

Total sales: 14.09 million

It’s not quite the Wii Fit, but Ring Fit Adventure is designed to get you up and moving.

You’ll have to fork out for the Ring Fit accessory but after that, you’re all set for a role-playing adventure where you have to out-exercise a bodybuilding dragon (yes, really). The game utilises activities like stationary running, overhead presses and yoga to fulfil your fitness goals for the day.

Buy it here.

