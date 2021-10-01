Nintendo Switch OLED: Everything You Need to Know and Where to Buy One

It’s already been a big 12 months for new consoles with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and now you can add a new Nintendo Switch to the mix.

Nintendo’s long-rumoured new console has finally be revealed to be the Nintendo Switch OLED and it’s coming to stores real soon.

So what’s so great about this new Switch and where can you buy one in Australia?

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a slightly upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch.

Its defining new feature is its 7-inch OLED screen which makes it 0.8 of an inch larger than the original Switch. It also has double the internal storage size at 64GB and has a larger more stable kickstand.

Nintendo said the Switch OLED has upgraded native audio and comes in both the traditional neon red and blue as well as white colour schemes. It also has a brand new dock with a wired LAN port but, like the original Switch, will only output to 1080p on a TV.

Apart from that, the specs of the OLED Switch and original Switch are pretty similar.

All Nintendo Switch games are also compatible with the Switch OLED so you won’t need to pay extra for new games if you’re upgrading.

In Australia, the Nintendo Switch OLED will retail for $539.95 and will be released on October 8.

Where can you buy a Switch OLED in Australia?

Pre-orders for the new Switch OLED console have been progressively going live at online retailers ahead of its October release date.

There’s no telling whether demand for the Switch OLED will be as high as it has been for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. If you’re interested in the new Nintendo Switch, it’s probably best to snap one up while you can.

Here’s where you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED right now:

Amazon

JB Hi-Fi

EB Games

EB Games is currently offering a discounted pre-order price for the Switch OLED of $539.

EB Games is also offering a trade-in deal that gets you the Switch OLED for $299 when you bring in your old Switch console plus two games. Alternatively, you can pick up the Switch OLED for $369 when you trade in your Switch Lite plus two games.

Big W

Kogan

Havey Norman

Target

The Gamesmen

Where can you buy the original Nintendo Switch?

If you’ve been holding out to buy the original Nintendo Switch console, now is a good time to do it.

A number of retailers have dropped the price of the OG Switch (which typically retails for $469.95) following the announcement of the OLED model.

Here are some of the best deals:

Are there any accessories for the new Switch?

The only accessory available for order for the Nintendo Switch OLED right now is a new carry case and screen protector. You can pre-order it now for $29.

You’ll also want to grab some games for your new Switch. Here are some hot deals if you need suggestions:

We’ll update this post as more pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED become available, so keep an eye out!