From Portobello Mushrooms to Jalapeno Poppers, These Are the Best BBQ Sides

Christmas time means it’s summer, and summer means it’s barbecue time – as any Aussie would know. If you’re planning on having an outdoor BBQ for Christmas this year we need to talk about your sides.

While cooking your protein on the barbecue is one thing, topping it with a great side is another. To help figure out the best Christmas BBQ sides we deferred to Adam Roberts, barbecue expert and co-founder of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance.

The best sides for your Christmas BBQ

Roberts gave us his top five options for BBQ sides and how you can make them this Christmas. From mushrooms to salads, here’s what you should be looking at.

Flame Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

Lightly coat mushrooms in olive oil and season with fresh cracked black pepper and kosher salt to taste—grill over Kingsford Charcoal Briquets with Hickory for an authentic sweet and hearty flavour.

Serrano Ham Wrapped Grilled Asparagus

Wrap two asparagus stalks in one slice of Serrano Ham, lightly coat with olive oil and season with kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Grill over Kingsford Hickory or Mesquite Charcoal Briquets.

Low N Slow Smoked Butternut Pumpkin

Slice in half lengthways, one whole butternut pumpkin. De-seed and lightly coat in olive oil and sprinkle with smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, fresh cracked black pepper, and kosher salt. Smoke at low temperature (approx. 120°C) using Kingsford Charcoal with Applewood briquets for a light, delicious smoky flavour.

Smoked Jalapeno Poppers

Slice in half lengthways, whole fresh jalapenos and de-seed. Spoon in one tablespoon of mascarpone and then separately wrap the halves in Jamon, prosciutto or serrano ham slices. Smoke over all-natural charcoal briquets until ham is crisp and cheese is melty.

Spiced Apple slaw

Finely slice one whole Wombok cabbage, grate two whole carrots and two green apples. Mix in a bowl with ½ cup of Kewpie Mayonnaise and one tablespoon of Sriracha hot sauce.

Any of these sides are sure to take your Christmas BBQ to the next level. If you need a decent sauce for your meat or protein, look no further than this recipe for BBQ marinade.