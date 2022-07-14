McChicken Deal: Macca’s Is Slinging Its ‘Middle Child’ Burger for $1 Today

In celebration of middle children everywhere, McDonald’s Australia has decided to offer hungry customers a sweet deal on the middle child of its menu, the McChicken burger.

Available on Thursday, July 14 only, Macca’s restaurants around Australia will be slinging McChicken burgers for just $1. Yep, that’s one gold coin, folks. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to place your order via the MyMacca’s app, which you can find on the App Store and Google Play.

Tim Kenward, McDonald’s Marketing Director, said of the new deal that: “The McChicken is the middle child of the Macca’s menu; often overshadowed by its equally delicious but more popular siblings, the Big Mac and Cheeseburger.

“Today, for one day only, it’s all about the McChicken and rewarding our customers for their loyalty, because value means more at Macca’s. “We felt it was time to put the McChicken front and centre, giving this middle child its moment. So, for all the middle children out there, including my sister, this one’s for you!”

What’s the deal when ordering this $1 McChicken burger?

As we’ve covered, you can only get your hands on the $1 McChicken burger when you order through the MyMacca’s app today. Customers can only order one discounted burger each, and the offer is not available through McDelivery.

The $1 McChicken offer is available from 10:30 am through to 11:59 pm on Thursday, 14 July, so move quickly.

In case you need reminding (surely you don’t), the McChicken burger is made with Australian RSPCA Approved chicken breast, it’s cooked in a seasoned tempura coating and topped with lettuce and McChicken sauce, between a sesame seed bun.

This exciting update comes after Macca’s Australia announced it was bringing back some old fan favourite menu items (and some new options) with its winter menu. It is also trialling a plant-based burger, the McPlant (lol) in selected restaurants across Victoria until November 2022. If you’re lucky enough to be in the vicinity of one of these trial burgers, give them a try and let us know what you think!