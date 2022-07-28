There’s a Huge Sale on Sex Toys Right Now

My friends, the self-pleasure gods are looking down on us right now. Coming to you courtesy of this year’s Click Frenzy Julove online shopping event, brands like Wild Secrets, THE ICONIC, Lelo and Lovehoney have up to 70% off a huge range of sex toys from butt plugs and bondage to vibrators and dildos. Bless you, Click Frenzy.

But you’ve got to be quick, Click Frenzy Julove ends tonight, Thursday, July 28 at midnight (AEST) meaning you’ve only got a few more hours to shop.

Big orgasm givers like the Satisifyer Pro 2, Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut, Lelo Sona 2 and Booty Wonderland Butt Plugs are all on sale. So be prepared to be tickled by our top pick of toys.

Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut

Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut was $199.95, now $149.96 from Lovehoney

The Womanizer Duo offers an unprecedented level of orgasmic bliss. Thanks to innovative pleasure air technology, it uses gentle air oscillations arousing your clitoris while the flexible shaft massages your g-spot. It cums with 10 different vibration patterns and 12 different intensity levels of g-spot vibration.

Lelo Lily 2

Lelo Lily 2 was $199, now $139 at Lelo

Formed from velvety-soft silicone and shaped to perfection, this vibe fits in the palm of your hand as it sends waves of pleasure to your clitoris. It comes with eight exciting patterns and is completely waterproof so you can tailor it to suit your vibe.

Lovehoney Booty Wonderland Vibrating Anal Beads Set

Lovehoney Booty Wonderland Vibrating Anal Beads Set was $54.95, now $21.98

With curves in all the right places, this little silicone butt plug pack features anal beads, a beaded prostate massager and a bullet vibrator with three speeds and seven vibration patterns, giving you plenty of playful options.

Lelo Enigma

Lelo Enigma was $279, now $223 from Lelo

Made from extra-soft silicone with gorgeous metallic plastic accents, Enigma feels as incredible as it looks. Lelo’s Enigma uses sonic wave technology to stimulate your clitoris while the flexible shaft targets your g-spot with its bulbous tip.

Lovehoney’s Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg

Lovehoney’s Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg was $99.95, now $49.97 from Lovehoney

If you’re looking to bring a toy into the bedroom that works for both you and your lover, this little egg vibrator is a great place to start. Explore seven different vibration patterns at four different intensity levels to find one that works for both of you. Plus, it’s also great for solo pleasure.

Satisfyer Pro 2

Pro 2 was $109.99, now $79.99 at Wild Secrets

The Satisfyer Pro 2 uses innovative air pulse technology to create oral-like sucking and massaging sensations that will send you to orgasm heaven. It was designed with an easy-to-hold curved handle with a soft silicone opening at the top that encircles your clitoris.

Lelo Sona 2

Lelo Sona 2 was $149, now $119 at Lelo

Lelo’s Sona 2 uses sonic waves and pulses, rather than conventional vibrations, to stimulate the whole clitoris, resulting in a truly breathtaking experience. It features 12 different settings to explore via the simple controls and can be used in the bath, shower or hot tub, thanks to its waterproof silicone design.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.