Spoil Your Lover (or Yourself) with These Click Frenzy Deals

Ahh, Valentine’s Day, the one day a year where most of us pretend we don’t want presents when in reality, we want all the presents. If you’ve left this year’s present buying down to the last minute (Hi, me), the Click Frenzy Valentine’s Day sales are your lord and saviour.
Click Frenzy is offering huge deals and discounts across fashion, fitness, homewares, beauty and of course, sex toys (geddit), you’re bound to find something your lover (or yourself) will like.
Big-name brands like Beginning Boutique, Seed, Wild Secrets, Johnson, Emma and Koala are offering a range of sales and deals that makes V-day shopping a breeze — and will win you major points with your lover.
Here’s a list of the Click Frenzy Valentine’s Day deals and discounts:
Women’s Fashion & Accessories
- Beginning Boutique: free shipping and free gift.
- Reiss: 60% off women’s apparel
- Seed: Free shipping on orders over $100
Beginning Boutique Remember Me Dress Red, $59.99
Sex Toys
- Wild Secrets: Up to 55% off
We-Vibe Sync Couples Wearable Vibrator with Remote & App, $199, usually $314.99
Homewares
- Emma: get 35% off your new Emma mattress. Use CLICK35 upon checkout until Feb 14.
- Koala: 20% OFF sitewide this V-day.
- Canningvale: up to 60% off. Includes PJ’s, Robes, Beach Towels and more.
- Milano Republic: Up to 25% off using the code LOVE25 or LOVE10
Emma The Emma Original Mattress (Double), $629.30
Fitness
- TwoTags: buy 1, get 1 30% off on women and men’s gym wear & activewear.
- Johnson: fitness equipment sale — save up to 40% off RRP + extra 10% off with code.
- OnSport: up to 50% off
