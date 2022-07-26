Here Are All of the Early Bird Deals You Can Nab Now for Click Frenzy JuLove

Grab your wallets, folks! Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 begins at 7pm tonight (July 26). The 53-hour online shopping event includes many juicy Click Frenzy deals and sales across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech, but you’ve got to get in quick.

Big-name brands like THE ICONIC, GHD, Lovehoney, Glassons and more are giving you anywhere between 20 to 80% off.

However, these aren’t all the deals you can expect during Click Frenzy JuLove. A few retailers have sent their deals early, while others are waiting until the official starting time. So be sure to check back here at 7pm for even more deals.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them. Here we go!

The best Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 offers

Click Frenzy JuLove fashion deals

Click Frenzy JuLove homeware deals

Adairs : Save 20% on all full price items plus enjoy free standard shipping.

: Save 20% on all full price items plus enjoy free standard shipping. BCF : Big savings on best-sellers and more.

: Big savings on best-sellers and more. ErgoFlex : Save on select products with code FRENZY

: Save on select products with code KitchenAid : Save up to 20% on selected products

: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including: Up to 40% off appliances Up to 40% off manchester Up to 50% off home and lifestyle

: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including: Sheridan Outlet: Save 60% off Sheridan, along with 40% off pillows, quilts and more

Click Frenzy JuLove tech deals

digiDirect: Save on seletc Canon, Fujifilm and Sony cameras and lenses.

: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including: Up to 50% off tech

: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including: Lenovo: Save up to 64% on a large range of ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga laptops and more with code JULOVE22

Click Frenzy JuLove beauty deals

GHD : 20% off straighteners, hair dryers, curlers, and hot brushes plus free express shipping.

: 20% off straighteners, hair dryers, curlers, and hot brushes plus free express shipping. Real Techniques : Save $15 with any purchases over $50

: Save $15 with any purchases over $50 Skin Matrix: Save 20% off sitewide with the promo code JSS

Click Frenzy JuLove wellness deals

: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including: Up to 20% off sports and fitness

: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including: QBD Books : Get 20% off the RRP of any product not already discounted by more than 20%

: Get 20% off the RRP of any product not already discounted by more than 20% Shaver Shop: Save up to 70% off selected products

We’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy JuLove deals right here, so bookmark this page, and we’ll keep you in the loop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.