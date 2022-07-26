Level Up Your Life

Here Are All of the Early Bird Deals You Can Nab Now for Click Frenzy JuLove

Published 1 hour ago: July 26, 2022 at 3:25 pm -
Filed to:click frenzy
click frenzy 2022Click Frenzy JuLove 2022dealsonline shopping
Grab your wallets, folks! Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 begins at 7pm tonight (July 26). The 53-hour online shopping event includes many juicy Click Frenzy deals and sales across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech, but you’ve got to get in quick.

Big-name brands like THE ICONIC, GHDLovehoney, Glassons and more are giving you anywhere between 20 to 80% off. 

However, these aren’t all the deals you can expect during Click Frenzy JuLove. A few retailers have sent their deals early, while others are waiting until the official starting time. So be sure to check back here at 7pm for even more deals.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them. Here we go! 

The best Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 offers

Click Frenzy JuLove fashion deals

Click frenzy deal, Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 deals
Image: The Iconic Blanca Benny Shirt (was $229, now $79.80)

Click Frenzy JuLove homeware deals

Image: KitchenAid 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer (was $949, now $679)
  • Adairs: Save 20% on all full price items plus enjoy free standard shipping.
  • BCF: Big savings on best-sellers and more.
  • ErgoFlex: Save on select products with code FRENZY
  • KitchenAid: Save up to 20% on selected products
  • Kogan: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including:
    • Up to 40% off appliances
    • Up to 40% off manchester
    • Up to 50% off home and lifestyle
  • Sheridan Outlet: Save 60% off Sheridan, along with 40% off pillows, quilts and more

Click Frenzy JuLove tech deals

Click frenzy deal, Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 deals
Image: Kogan 32″ Curved Full HD 165Hz Gaming Monitor (was $549.99, now $319)
  • digiDirect: Save on seletc Canon, Fujifilm and Sony cameras and lenses.
  • Kogan: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including:
    • Up to 50% off tech
  • Lenovo: Save up to 64% on a large range of ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga laptops and more with code JULOVE22

Click Frenzy JuLove beauty deals

Image: GHD Gold Hair Straightener (was $310, now $248)
  • GHD: 20% off straighteners, hair dryers, curlers, and hot brushes plus free express shipping.
  • Real Techniques: Save $15 with any purchases over $50
  • Skin Matrix: Save 20% off sitewide with the promo code JSS

Click Frenzy JuLove wellness deals

Click frenzy deal, Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 deals
Image: Shaver Shop Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Long Term Hair Removal Device (was $849, now $329)
  • Kogan: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including:
    • Up to 20% off sports and fitness
  • QBD Books: Get 20% off the RRP of any product not already discounted by more than 20%
  • Shaver Shop: Save up to 70% off selected products

We’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy JuLove deals right here, so bookmark this page, and we’ll keep you in the loop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

