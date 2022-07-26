Grab your wallets, folks! Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 begins at 7pm tonight (July 26). The 53-hour online shopping event includes many juicy Click Frenzy deals and sales across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech, but you’ve got to get in quick.
Big-name brands like THE ICONIC, GHD, Lovehoney, Glassons and more are giving you anywhere between 20 to 80% off.
However, these aren’t all the deals you can expect during Click Frenzy JuLove. A few retailers have sent their deals early, while others are waiting until the official starting time. So be sure to check back here at 7pm for even more deals.
If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them. Here we go!
The best Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 offers
Table of Contents
Click Frenzy JuLove fashion deals
- Adidas: Save 30% select products, including shoes, shirts and more
- Coach: Save 10% off sitewide
- Coach Outlet: Save 40% off outlet styles
- Cosette: Save up to 25% off site-wide, including Gucci, Saint Laurent and more. You can also score up to 15% off new arrivals from Jacquemus, Chloe, Prada and more
- Cupshe APAC: Get an extra 20% off with the promo code JULOVE20
- Dangerfield: Save 20% off storewide and score a mystery pair of socks with the code SOCKFRENZY
- Fossil: Up to 40% off watches, leather bags, wallets, and jewellery
- GAP Australia: Save a further 10% off sale styles
- GINGER & SMART: Take 20% off select full-price styles with the code FRENZY20
- Glue Store: Get 25% off big brands such as Champion, Adidas, Tommy Jeans and more
- Gorman: Take a further 20% off sale items
- THE ICONIC:
- Kate Spade: Get 20% off sitewide
- Kotomi Swim: Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code JULOVE20
- L’urv: Get 20% off sitewide with the code FURTHER20
- Nautica: Take a further 10% off sale styles using the code ZIP10
- Princess Highway: Take a further 20% off storewide
Click Frenzy JuLove homeware deals
- Adairs: Save 20% on all full price items plus enjoy free standard shipping.
- BCF: Big savings on best-sellers and more.
- ErgoFlex: Save on select products with code FRENZY
- KitchenAid: Save up to 20% on selected products
- Kogan: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including:
- Up to 40% off appliances
- Up to 40% off manchester
- Up to 50% off home and lifestyle
- Sheridan Outlet: Save 60% off Sheridan, along with 40% off pillows, quilts and more
Click Frenzy JuLove tech deals
- digiDirect: Save on seletc Canon, Fujifilm and Sony cameras and lenses.
- Kogan: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including:
- Up to 50% off tech
- Lenovo: Save up to 64% on a large range of ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga laptops and more with code JULOVE22
Click Frenzy JuLove beauty deals
- GHD: 20% off straighteners, hair dryers, curlers, and hot brushes plus free express shipping.
- Real Techniques: Save $15 with any purchases over $50
- Skin Matrix: Save 20% off sitewide with the promo code JSS
Click Frenzy JuLove wellness deals
- Kogan: Up to 50% off a range off Kogan products, including:
- Up to 20% off sports and fitness
- QBD Books: Get 20% off the RRP of any product not already discounted by more than 20%
- Shaver Shop: Save up to 70% off selected products
We’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy JuLove deals right here, so bookmark this page, and we’ll keep you in the loop.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.