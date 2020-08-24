How to Use a Pussy Pump (And Why You Should)

Pussy pumps. Don’t let the name fool you, it’s not a variation on the ‘fist pump’ for female sports athletes. It’s not the female equivalent of a ‘penis pump’ for tiny vaginas, either. Rather, it’s the name given to an ingenious sexual device designed with both physical and aesthetic pleasure in mind. Intrigued? You should be.

It might look like a slightly unusual oxygen mask you’d normally put on your face, but as the name suggests, a pussy pump sits over the vagina and/or clitoris. Here’s everything you need to know.

Despite the name, a pussy pump isn’t designed to pump air into the vagina (which we’re sure isn’t fun). Instead, it creates a vacuum over the vagina which will cause the tissues to swell, encouraging blood flow and making the area much more sensitive. So, while they might look like a medical device, the result of using them is an ultra-sensitive, receptive pussy, just waiting to be touched.

This product is ideal if you have difficult orgasming and you’re looking for something to increase stimulation. The added blood flow and tissue expansion can help you achieve stronger orgasms and enhance intercourse for both partners.

Many people find the unique sensations and markedly puffy appearance of the labia and clitoris a real turn on. And the actual process of using one with your partner can be a type of foreplay in itself.

How are they used?

Though they come in many different shapes, sizes and styles, pussy pumps are, in general, very easy to use and all follow the same method. A great one to start with would be the Lovehoney Supreme Sensation Pussy Pump, which has a large seal to fit most sizes. You can check out stacks of other options here.

First, you’ll need to lubricate the outside edge of the pump using a water-based lubricant. The edges are normally made from a soft, skin-sensitive material like silicone, for maximum comfort and sensation.

Lubing the outer edge helps to create an air-tight seal. It works even better if pubic hair is trimmed or kept to a minimum so that the edge can seal on to the skin. Ensure that the quick-release valve (if there is one), is closed to allow air out and not in.

Once you’ve decided on the positioning of the pump, press it against the desired area, making sure you achieve a firm seal. Depending on the type of pump you’ve purchased, the chosen area can be over the entire vulva, just the clitoris or a both.

When you’re ready, with one hand on the pump chamber, compress the bulb until you feel the suction begin. This should spark sensations straight away as the vacuum begins to build in pressure. At this point, the pump chamber should be held in place through the suction only.

If it hasn’t yet sealed against the skin, just keep holding it in place and continue to pump. Keep pressing and releasing the pump bulb until you can see the labia begin to swell inside the chamber.

Once the skin is pressing against the chamber walls, it will prove difficult to pump any further, so that’s the time to press the quick-release valve and allow air to enter. Then, gently remove the pussy pump and enjoy the exciting sensations given by the engorged tissues.

Pussy pumping should be pleasurable and not painful in any way. If you experience any discomfort, stop pumping. Also, do not try to over pump as this can lead to injury.

Coco Cameron is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.