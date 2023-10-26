Click Frenzy Main Event Sex Toy Sales Are Almost Finished, So Get In Quick

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Click Frenzy Main Event is here and includes a girthy lineup of sales on sex toys for solo and couples play.

The sales include some of our favourite brands, like Lovehoney, Lelo, Wild Secrets and The Iconic. With discounts on vibrators, dildos, cock rings and probably some stuff you didn’t even know existed (we’re looking at you, pussy pump).

The offers end at midnight (AEDT) tonight (Thursday, October 26), so you better cum and shop these sales before they go limp.

Here are some of our favourite sex toys for an intimate night in.

The best Click Frenzy Main Event sex toy sales in Australia

Empress 2

Empress 2 was $220, now $165

This sucking clitoral stimulator uses Vush’s vacuum technology to get you off with eight different patterns and five different intensity levels. It’s also super cute and easy to hold thanks to the hand grooves.

Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe

Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe was $229, now $171.75

Caress your clit between two soft bunny ears as they tease you to climax with 15 vibration modes and six levels of intensity. The ears on this twin vibe are also flexible so you can press them together for a sensation you’ll never want to forget.

Wild Secrets Glow 13.8″ Deluxe Vibrating Wand Massager

Wild Secrets Glow 13.8″ Deluxe Vibrating Wand Massager was $159.99, now $95.99

If a traditional wand vibrator is more your style, this one from Wild Secrets is made of silicone and has 20 vibration patterns and eight speeds, so you’ll never get bored of the pulsating sensations put on by this bad boy.

Adam and Eve 3″ Ravishing Rose Air-Pulse Clitoral Pleaser

Adam and Eve 3″ Ravishing Rose Air-Pulse Clitoral Pleaser was $99.99, now $49.99

A kiss from a rose is more than a song, it’s an orgasmic sensation, thanks to this air-pulse clitoral pleaser. It has 10 different pulsating air functions to help you bloom with pleasure.

Hugo Remote-Controlled Prostate Massager

Hugo Remote-Controlled Prostate Massager was $299, now $239.20

Hugo is a sex toy for people with prostates. It comes with a remote-control for hands-free solo or couple play and features two vibrating motors (one in the base and one in the tip), for tingling sensations from all angles.

Lelo No Pain All Gain Bundle

Lelo No Pain All Gain Bundle was $606, now $305

If you’re having trouble deciding what to buy during the Click Frenzy sex toy sales, a bundle is the perfect thing to satisfy you. This sale bundle comes with the Lelo Beads Plus, Smart Wand 2 vibrator, and Sona 2.

Lelo Tor 3

Lelo Tor 3 was $219, now $175.20

The Lelo Tor 3 is a smart cock ring that shines during couples play. It has eight different vibration settings and the app connectivity means you can control the device from your phone via Bluetooth. This sale on the Lelo Tor 3 vibrator is sure to make everyone happy.

Amour Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator

Amour Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator was $129.95, now $90.96

Just pop this remote g-spot vibrator in and let it do all the work from the inside out. You’ll need to remember to charge both the remote and the egg, but it comes with charging cables for both.

Lovehoney Ignite Flickering Tongue Clitoral Vibrator

Lovehoney Ignite Flickering Tongue Clitoral Vibrator was $49.95, now $24.97

Ignite a flame in the bedroom with this clitoral vibrator that simulates a flickering tongue. The candle flame shape is easy to hold and curves with your body for a hot finish.

Lelo Enigma

Lelo Enigma was $279, now $195.30

Made from extra-soft silicone with gorgeous metallic plastic accents, Enigma feels as incredible as it looks. Lelo’s Enigma uses sonic wave technology to stimulate your clitoris, while the flexible shaft targets your G-spot with its bulbous tip.

Satisfyer Pro 2

Pro 2 was $84.99, now $69.99

The Satisfyer Pro 2 uses innovative air pulse technology to create oral-like sucking and massaging sensations that will send you to orgasm heaven.

It was designed with an easy-to-hold curved handle with a soft silicone opening at the top that encircles your clitoris.

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise was $209, now $177.65

Lelo’s Sona 2 uses sonic waves and pulses, rather than conventional vibrations, to stimulate the whole clitoris, resulting in a truly breathtaking experience.

It features 12 different settings to explore via the simple controls and can be used in the bath, shower or hot tub, thanks to its waterproof silicone design.

Lead Image Credit: Lelo