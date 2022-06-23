Level Up Your Life

Give Your Kitchen an Upgrade with up to 50% Off Kitchenaid, Sunbeam and Westinghouse Appliances

Tiffany Forbes

Published 2 hours ago: June 23, 2022 at 2:10 pm -
Filed to:appliance sales
ebayebay-partnershipkitchen applianceskitchen dealskitchen sales
Image: eBay
You must stop what you’re doing right now and head to the eBay kitchen deals page immediately. We say this because today, we’ve spotted up to $550 in savings (that’s up to 50%) on quality kitchen appliance brands like Westinghouse, KitchenAid, Sunbeam and a bunch of other cult faves.

So, whether you need some new kitchen essentials to spend the chilly winter months cooking up a soupy, stewy storm, or you just feel like you need to upgrade some of those old appliances at the back of your cupboard, we’re sure you’ll find something in the mix (and at a heck of a bargain price).

So, without further ado, here are the best eBay kitchen deals to shop online this week…

The best eBay kitchen deals available in Australia

Esatto 203L Top Mount Fridge

If you’re in the market for a new, no-frills fridge that covers all bases (without all those unnecessary extras that you probably won’t ever use), then this baby will make the perfect addition to your household.

Fitted with three adjustable shelves, a glass shelf in the freezer, and a bunch of various storage door compartments, you’ll have plenty of space to work with and store leftovers, drinks and veggies. It’s also frost-free, meaning the cooling system won’t cause frost to build up inside the unit and harden your goods.

Where to buy: eBay ($550.05 with code ‘FYXTRA’, usually $849)

Chiq 202L Retro Top Mount Fridge

eBay kitchen deals

Perhaps your home aesthetic is a lil’ more vintage and bold? If that’s the case this epic Chiq Retro Mount Fridge is going for a banger of a discount (and will look snazzy as hell in your kitchen). Built with a multi-flow air system to ensure chilled air circulates to every part of the fridge (keeping things fresh), as well as a stainless steel rack to keep those frothies at arm’s length, this baby is as efficient and functional as they come.

Where to buy: eBay ($681.15 with code ‘FYXTRA’, usually $1,099)

Sunbeam Pie Maker

Don’t know what to do with your winter stew leftovers? Pop ’em straight into some pastry and a pie maker, then voila, you’ve got yourself a neat 10-minute dinner. Don’t have one of these glorious pie makers yet? We personally recommend this baby by Sunbeam. Not only does it make four at a time, so the whole fam can get fed at once, but the device comes with top and base pastry cutters to make your life extra easy.

Where to buy: eBay ($69.99 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’, usually $95.95)

Westinghouse 7.2L Opti-Fry Air Oven

eBay kitchen deals

Tis’ the season to get on the homemade roast chicken train (made with little to no oil, mind you) using the large 7.2L Westinghouse Opti Fry Air Fryer. This nifty must-have uses rapid hot air circulation to fry, bake, roast, grill, and toast your food. Its exterior also stays cool for safety, while the inner tray is non-stick for effortless cleaning.

Where to buy: eBay ($179 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’, usually $249.95)

Westinghouse Instant Hot Water Dispenser

Hate having to wait for the kettle to boil 80 times a day in winter, just so you can enjoy your endless cups of green tea? Well, we think we’ve just found a solution. Enter: the Westinghouse Instant Hot Water Dispenser that turns water from zero to 100 degrees in under seven seconds. If you’re reading this thinking it would never be safe to have in a house with kids, this baby also comes fitted with a child lock. Thank us later.

Where to buy: eBay ($142 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’, usually $189.95)

Tefal Filtra Pro Fryer

eBay kitchen deals

While air fryers are pretty neat when it comes to crisping up almost anything, sometimes you can’t help but want some good old-fashioned deep-fried chicken laden with dripping oil. Oh, and those crunchy chips that only a deep fryer can do justice. We tend to call it homemade KFC at our house.

That’s where this Tefal Air Fryer comes in. Featuring an easy to handle filtering mesh, a digital timer and dishwasher safe parts, you’re in solid hands for all your frying endeavours.

Where to buy: eBay ($152, usually $189.95)

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

eBay kitchen deals

If you’re more of a baker than a fryer, this iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has the power and capacity for your everyday mixing tasks to easily handle whipping, blending, mixing, beating and kneading. The Classic 10-speed mixer also has a locking tilt-head design that lets you easily access the mixing bowl or change the attachment quickly if you’re working with multiple ingredients and textures. It beats standing over a bowl of cream with a hand mixer, begging it to thicken faster any day. An eBay kitchen deal god-send, if you ask me.

Where to buy: eBay ($616.55 with code ‘FYXTRA’, usually $649)

KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment

You can get a bunch of attachments to add to your Artisan Mixer, too, making it the god tier of versatility. One of which is this Pasta Roller and Cutter that makes both fettuccine and spaghetti. Say hello to more Italian dinner parties at home is all we’re thinking.

This baby also comes with a cleaning brush to easily remove any flour or dough residue, given the attachments shouldn’t be submerged in water or put in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: eBay ($260.10, usually $289)

Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker

eBay kitchen deals

There’s nothing we love more than a delicious soup on those dreary, cold winter days. And yes, while you can just pop your culinary masterpiece in a blender for that smooth, silky texture, this specialised appliance comes with four preset functions — smooth, chunky, clean and smoothie — so you can take the guesswork out of soup-blending. It’s also handy that it’s made with transparent glass, so you can keep tabs on the consistency best suited to your preference.

Where to buy: eBay ($152 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’ usually $199.95)

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

