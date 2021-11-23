Stocking a kitchen can be expensive, especially when you’re keen on owning the latest gadgets when it comes to home appliances. Luckily, this year’s Black Friday 2021 kitchen deals have exceeded our expectations.
From high-tech blenders to non-stick pots and pans, there’s no shortage of Black Friday 2021 deals to give your kitchen a full-scale update. Here’s our pick of the best so far.
Amazon
PHILIPS Series 2200 Classic Milk Frother Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine — was $744.14, now $499. Buy now.
Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker — was $299, now $167.44. Buy now.
Scanpan Classic Induction Wok — was $445, now $155. Buy now.
Philips Airfryer — was $199, now $119.95. Buy now.
Kogan
Kogan 1400W Classic Stand Mixer — was 219, now $94,99. Buy now.
Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven — was $199.99, now $89.99. Buy now.
Kogan 1000W Centrifugal Juicer — was $69.99, now $59.99. Buy now.
Ovela Cast Iron Casserole Dish 2.5L — was $109.99, now $32.99. Buy now.
eBay
Scanpan Classic Steel Knives Set — was $749, now $275.50. Buy now.
Morphy Richards Electric Bread Maker/Baker Machine — was $199, now $175. Buy now.
22″ 30″ Fire Pit BBQ Grill — was $162.99, now $64.99. Buy now.
Baccarat STONE X Ceramic Non-Stick Cast Aluminium Grill — was $539.99, now $139.99. Buy now.
Myer
The Cooks Collective Classic Non-Stick 6 Piece Cookset — was $349.95, now $139. Buy now.
Smeg Green Espresso Coffee Machine ECF01PG — was $549, now $411.75. Buy now.
Nutribullet Blender Combo 1200 Dark Grey NBF07500-12 — was $249, now $199. Buy now.
SodaStream Source Power Silver/Black Sparkling Water Maker — was $249, now $179. Buy now.
House
Baccarat Barista Brillante Stainless Steel Kettle 2.2L — was $119.99, now $59.99. Buy now.
Progressive Professional Pasta Maker — was $149, now $79. Buy now.
Baccarat Gourmet Stainless Steel 4 Cup Egg Poacher — was $99.99, now $49.99. Buy now.
Chasseur Square Grill — was $329, now $148.99. Buy now.
