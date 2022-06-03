8 Top Picks From Ebay’s Massive EOFY Sale Including UE Boom Speakers, Dyson Motorheads and More

It’s been a big month of chunky sales between Click Frenzy, eBay Plus’ Weekend Sale (which ends tonight) and now EOFY, but hey, who are we to complain? We are bargain hunters at our very core, right?! And boy, we’ve never seen a sale that wasn’t worth at least a quick peek. So, if you’ve still got some things left on that lovely little wish-list of yours (both big-ticket or small), this is a public service announcement that eBay’s EOFY sale has well and truly kicked off with discounts on Dyson, KitchenAid, Ultimate Ears and more.

What is EOFY?

If you’re not familiar with End of Financial Year Sales (usually known as EOFYS), they’re the big sales that usually run from June 1 to 30. They exist to help retailers get rid of any extra stock that’s bogging up their inventory in order to make room for the new drops and lines that’ll start coming in when the new financial year rolls around. It’s also a great chance for shoppers to get any last-minute purchases in before lodging our tax returns. Ahem, new work laptop, anyone?

Keep in mind, that the sales aren’t just limited to that, though. There’s also a bunch of fashion, kitchen, home and non-work-related tech on offer for you to get your willing hands on. You will have to add the respective eBay EOFY codes into the checkout to ensure you get as much money off as you can. Please note, that this also works on top of products with existing sale prices, too.

So without further ado — let’s take a look at some top picks, shall we?

Home

If you hate sitting at your desk all day, but can’t justify buying a whole new height-adjustable one — you’ve come to the right place. All you have to do is put this baby on top of your existing desk to elevate your laptop. That way you can stand up and work away in comfort.

Where to buy: eBay ($139.99 with code ‘HOMEFY’, usually $275)

Do you ever sit down and think about how much money you’d save if you made your coffee at home? Well, we did the math for you and it came to a whopping $1,825 a year (provided you’re getting a $5 coffee daily). This makes spending $500 on a barista coffee machine sound a little less nuts, right?!

If that figure has tipped you over the edge, may we suggest considering this Sunbeam Barista Max Espresso Coffee Machine? Fitted with a conical burr grinder to deliver fresh brew daily, and a powerful steam wand that creates beautiful, velvety milk, this baby is all you need in the kitchen (not to mention, it’ll save you waiting in the long coffee shop lines of a morning).

You can see a running list of our other fave machines in this yarn here.

Where to buy: eBay ($459 with code ‘HOMEFY’, usually $849)

If you’re more of a baker, this iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has the power and capacity for your everyday mixing tasks to easily handle whipping, blending, mixing, beating and kneading. The Classic 10-speed mixer also has a locking tilt-head design that lets you easily access the mixing bowl or change the attachment quickly if you’re working with multiple ingredients and textures. It beats standing over a bowl of cream with a hand mixer, begging it to thicken faster any day. An eBay EOFY god-send, if you ask us.

Where to buy: eBay ($638 with code ‘HOMEFY’, usually $949)

Fit for a queen, this Dressing Table and Stool set comes with absolutely all the works — particularly if you want to create a special beauty/pamper station in your room to store all your products as well as do your make up (and of course your skincare of an evening) thanks to the ample four drawers of storage. The in-built LED mirror also makes the lighting a charm for beauty application no matter where you put it. The days of holding up a compact mirror up to your closest window are well and truly gone, folks.

Where to buy: eBay ($239.99 with code ‘HOMEFY’, usually $624.99)

We doubt this epic Dyson baby even needs to be introduced, but if you’re new here, let’s just say: this is one of the best hand stick vacuums on the market — and rightfully so, thanks to its powerful fade-free suction across all surfaces, no-touch bin emptying and whole-machine filtration. As the name suggests, it’s also a complete gun when it comes to sucking up any pesky animal hair, no matter what kind of crevice it’s in.

Where to buy: eBay ($474.05 with code ‘FYXTRA’, usually $699)

Fashion

Whether you need a warm jacket for layering underneath your big coats and jackets come winter, or something light to wear on its own for those in-between days, you can never go wrong with this cult-fave Kathmandu Zip Fleece. It’s also got a high neck to keep you warm from the top down.

Where to buy: eBay (89.99, usually $179.98)

Coming in a range of different colours including, yellow, midnight blue, black, navy, coral, green, mint and more, there’s a reason Kathmandu’s puffers are so popular. Unlike the Full Zip Fleece, this one has a built-in hoodie. That way you’re protected from Melbourne’s unpredictable rain. Win-win.

Where to buy: eBay ($180, usually $199.98)

Tech

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker is that one portable speaker literally everyone seems to have. It makes sense, though, because this speaker really packs a punch, delivering clear and balanced audio, no matter what you’re pumping. The Boom 3 also has a fantastic battery life that can deliver a strong 15-hours of playtime, which is quite impressive in comparison to other speakers of its kind, in the same price range.

It’s a great option for both an inside and outside speaker, with a durable build that’s water, dust and drop-proof.

Where to buy: eBay ($118 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’, usually $199.95)