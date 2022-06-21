The Best Book Bargains You Can Find in This Year’s EOFY Sales

The EOFY sales are in full swing and among all of the tech, gaming and homewares deals you can score right now, you’ll want to ensure you pick up a stack of books so you can add to your towering to-be-read pile.

From now until June 30, you have the chance to rifle through the shelves of some of Australia’s biggest book retailers to find a hearty discount or two. Whether you’re interested in finding a winter thriller, a gift for a friend or a new self-help book to broaden your mind, there’s surely something for everybody.

Starting it off strong, Australia’s biggest online bookstore, Booktopia, has smashed up to 70% off on a select range of thrilling crime fiction to unforgettable memoirs and must-read kids books. According to the team, you’ll want to look out for blockbuster bestsellers from household names such as Sally Rooney, Michael Robotham and Liane Moriarty. It’s even flinging discounts on a range of signed copies from Jimmy Rees, Zoe Foster-Blake and Gary Mehigan, among many others.

Meanwhile, make the most of Big W’s EOFY sale, where you’ll be able to find up to 50% off all books. Keep your eyes on its Toy Mania sale, which is perfect if you’re eager to share one of your favourite childhood reads with the next generation.

Big W’s book sale even has several film tie-in editions of upcoming adaptations, such as Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens as well as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper comics at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all-round. Check out its dedicated #BookTok page to snap up some hyped recommendations, such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Lastly, Amazon Australia’s never short of a hot deal so expect to find great prices on business books which you can potentially claim when you submit your tax return, as well as a bunch of riveting crime books that are on sale. Look out for How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, a book every person must visit in their lifetime and Kate Elizabeth Russell’s My Dark Vanessa, a dark read about a relationship between a student and her teacher that has a whopping 13,000 reviews.

If you’ve ever wanted to start a new series, you can do so from your Kindle for as little as 99c. Otherwise, eReaders should look to Amazon’s Kindle book sale to nab a juicy 70% off RRP.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best book deals from this year’s EOFY sale.

The best book bargains from Amazon Australia’s EOFY sale

Fiction

Non-Fiction

Crime & Thriller

Children’s & YA

Gild by Raven Kennedy – now $12 (down from $22.99)

Find more book deals from Amazon’s EOFY sale here.

Fiction

Crime & Thriller

Non-Fiction

Children’s & YA

Check out the rest of Big W’s book sale here.

Fiction

Crime/Thriller

Non-fiction

Cooking

Children’s & YA

Check out Booktopia’s full EOFY book sale here.

