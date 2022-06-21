The Best Book Bargains You Can Find in This Year’s EOFY Sales

The EOFY sales are in full swing and among all of the tech, gaming and homewares deals you can score right now, you’ll want to ensure you pick up a stack of books so you can add to your towering to-be-read pile.
From now until June 30, you have the chance to rifle through the shelves of some of Australia’s biggest book retailers to find a hearty discount or two. Whether you’re interested in finding a winter thriller, a gift for a friend or a new self-help book to broaden your mind, there’s surely something for everybody.
Starting it off strong, Australia’s biggest online bookstore, Booktopia, has smashed up to 70% off on a select range of thrilling crime fiction to unforgettable memoirs and must-read kids books. According to the team, you’ll want to look out for blockbuster bestsellers from household names such as Sally Rooney, Michael Robotham and Liane Moriarty. It’s even flinging discounts on a range of signed copies from Jimmy Rees, Zoe Foster-Blake and Gary Mehigan, among many others.
Meanwhile, make the most of Big W’s EOFY sale, where you’ll be able to find up to 50% off all books. Keep your eyes on its Toy Mania sale, which is perfect if you’re eager to share one of your favourite childhood reads with the next generation.
Big W’s book sale even has several film tie-in editions of upcoming adaptations, such as Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens as well as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper comics at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all-round. Check out its dedicated #BookTok page to snap up some hyped recommendations, such as The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Lastly, Amazon Australia’s never short of a hot deal so expect to find great prices on business books which you can potentially claim when you submit your tax return, as well as a bunch of riveting crime books that are on sale. Look out for How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, a book every person must visit in their lifetime and Kate Elizabeth Russell’s My Dark Vanessa, a dark read about a relationship between a student and her teacher that has a whopping 13,000 reviews.
If you’ve ever wanted to start a new series, you can do so from your Kindle for as little as 99c. Otherwise, eReaders should look to Amazon’s Kindle book sale to nab a juicy 70% off RRP.
Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best book deals from this year’s EOFY sale.
Table of Contents
The best book bargains from Amazon Australia’s EOFY sale
Fiction
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – now $12 (down from $19.99)
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – now $12 (down from $19.99)
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart by Holly Ringland – now $9 (down from $19.99)
Non-Fiction
- How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie – now $14.39 (down from $24.99)
- The 5am Club by Robin Sharma – now $20.78 (down from $29.99)
- Multipliers by Liz Wiseman – now $22.86 (down from $32.99)
- The Confidence Code by Katty Kay – now $18.76 (down from $27.99)
Crime & Thriller
- My Darling Husband by Kimberly Belle – now $16 (down from $29.99)
- You Need To Know by Nicola Moriarty – now $16.50 (down from $32.99)
- Magpie by Elizabeth Day – now $20.78 (down from $29.99)
- My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell – now $16.55 (down from $22.99)
- The Huntress by Kate Quinn – now $17.55 (down from $22.99)
Children’s & YA
- Gild by Raven Kennedy – now $12 (down from $22.99)
Find more book deals from Amazon’s EOFY sale here.
The best book bargains at Big W’s EOFY sale
Fiction
- The Falling: A Brightest Stars Novel (Pre-order) by Anna Todd – now $12 (down from $22.99)
- Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – now $12 (down from $22.99)
- It Starts With Us (Pre-order) by Colleen Hoover – now $16 (down from $32.99)
- Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston – now $16 (down from $26.99)
- One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid – now $12 (down from $19.99)
Crime & Thriller
- Dirt Town by Hayley Scrivenor – now $16 (down from $32.99)
- The Dry by Jane Harper – now $12 (down from $19.99)
- Seven Ancient Wonders by Matthew Reilly – now $9 (down from $14.99)
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – now $14 (down from $22.99)
Non-Fiction
- Love Stories by Trent Dalton – now $19 (down from $32.99)
- The Incredible Life of Hubert Wilkins by Peter FitzSimons – now $24 (down from $49.99)
- The Storyteller by David Grohl – now $24 (down from $45)
Children’s & YA
- Pig the Pug by Aaron Blabey – now $10 (down from $16.99)
- Harry Potter: The Complete Collection Boxed Set by J. K. Rowling – now $65 (down from $120)
- The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – now $12 (down from $19.99)
- One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus – now $12 (down from $17.99)
- Dog Man Boxed Set by Dav Pilkey – now $55 (down from $99.99)
- Alice Oseman 4-book Collection Boxed Set – now $20 (down from $69.99)
- Heartstopper by Alice Oseman – now $14 (down from $22.99)
- Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo – now $12 (down from $19.99)
- The Aurora Cycle Boxed Set by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff – now $20 (down from $49.99)
Check out the rest of Big W’s book sale here.
The best books from Booktopia’s EOFY sale
Fiction
- Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney – now $14.95 (down from $29.99)
- Nothing But My Body by Tilly Lawless – now $17.95 (down from $29.99)
- Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – now $16.50 (down from $32.99)
- Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – now $17.25 (down from $22.99
- Outlander Boxed Set by Diana Gabaldon – now $55.25 (down from $137.94)
Crime/Thriller
- The Strike Collection by Robert Galbraith – now $44.95 (down from $89.99)
- Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty – now $11.95 (down from $19.99)
- Later by Stephen King – now $9.95 (down from $19.99)
- Death on the Nile (Film Tie-in Edition) by Agatha Christie – now $11.95 (down from $19.99)
Non-fiction
- How We Love by Clementine Ford – now $14.95 (down from $29.99)
- The Storm Within by Cameron Smith – now $24.95 (down from $49.99)
- So You Think You Know What’s Good For You by Dr Norman Swan – now $19.95 (down from $39.99)
- The Success Experiment by Lillian Ahenkan – now $13.25 (down from $32.99)
Cooking
- The Dessert Game by Reynold Poernomo – now $18.50 (down from $36.99)
- Good Food Everyday by Gary Mehigan – now $19.95 (down from $39.99)
- Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay – now $24.95 (down from $49.99)
- The New Easy by Donna Hay – now $18.75 (down from $39.99)
Children’s & YA
- Dinner Sorted! by Jimmy Rees and Briony Stewart – now $11.95 (down from $19.99)
- Brickman’s Family Challenge Book by Ryan McNaught – now $17.50 (down from $35)
- The School For Good and Evils Boxed Set – now $64.80 (down from $107.99)
- Nevermoor Boxed Set by Jessica Townsend – now $22.50 (down from $44.99)
- The End of the World is Bigger than Love by Davina Bell – now $11.95 (down from $19.99)
Check out Booktopia’s full EOFY book sale here.
