The 10 Best Home, Fashion and Tech Deals From Ebay Plus’ Weekend Sale

If Click Frenzy’s epic sales weren’t enough retail therapy for one week, have we got news for you. Our friends over eBay are rewarding its Plus members from now ’til May 31st with a massive eBay Plus weekend sale. We’re talking massive savings on gaming monitors and Dyson vacuums and up to 50% off treadmills and massage guns. How’s that for bargain hunting?!

What is eBay Plus Weekend?

This weekend is all about celebrating eBay Plus members. That’s why eBay is generously slicing an exclusive 20% off millions of items for members with the code ‘PLSSAVE20’. They also have a fresh batch of deals dropping daily at 8am and 12pm with unique codes — but you have to get in fast because they’re selling quick.

When is eBay Plus Weekend?

Despite being labelled as a ‘weekend sale’, rest assured, the bargain period has already begun and goes until Tuesday next week (May 31st), giving you plenty of time to shop the deals — just be sure to nab to the daily sales before they sell out, though, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

How to Access eBay Plus?

So how do you get access to the epic deals and be given exclusive access to offers, sales, free express delivery, and returns on millions of eBay Plus items? You can sign up to be an eBay Plus member here. It costs just $4.99 a month (or you can be cheeky and get a free trial, then just cancel it once the month’s up for no charge).

The Best eBay Plus Weekend Sales

Home

We doubt this epic Dyson baby even needs to be introduced, but if you’re new here, let’s just say: this is one of the best handstick vacuums on the market — and rightfully so, thanks to its powerful fade-free suction across all surfaces, no-touch bin emptying and whole-machine filtration. There’s really no better time to invest.

Where to buy: eBay ($499, usually $849)

Use the code ‘PWEXTRA20’ to get some cash off this Kitchen Couture Air Fryer baby. Not only does the advanced air circulating technology ensure your food is cooked evenly and with maximum flavour, but it’s fitted with seven preset cooking modes so you can just set your dinner and forget until it’s ready. The detachable inner basket makes for super easy cleanup, too!

Where to buy: eBay ($87.96, usually $399)

For years, experts have confirmed how good silk bedding is when it comes to reducing hair frizz and preventing fine lines and wrinkles (the more you know), so if you’ve been looking for the perfect, versatile set to go with any quilt cover and sheet combo you’ve got at home, this gorgeous grey pair is the way to go. They’re made of 100% Mulberry silk, too, so your locks and skin will love you a lil’ extra. Don’t forget to add ‘PWESILK’ into the checkout for your extra savings.

Where to buy: eBay ($34, usually $99)

Fitness

If you’re sick of signing up for gym membership after a gym membership, only never to use them again, perhaps it’s more cost-effective to invest in some home equipment instead? That way, you can work out from your abode whenever and wherever it suits you. No more excuses!

Not only is this PROFLEX treadmill going for less than half its retail price with the code ‘PLSSAVE20’ (which makes it a great initial purchase), but it comes fitted with 20-speed levels, a 3.5 horsepower motor, 12 program selections, in-built speakers and more.

Where to buy: eBay ($1,499, now $463.20)

You don’t need to fork out hundreds to get a good quality massage gun. This baby does the job for less than half the price and boasts six heads, a powerful 20V brushless high-torque motor that operates quietly and provides rapid bursts of pressure, penetrating 12mm deep into your muscle tissues at up to 4000 percussions per minute. Your pre-workout warm-ups just got a hundred times better — thank us later.

Where to buy: eBay ($68.95, usually $137.90)

Tech

If you love Siri and wish you could have a virtual assistant at your fingertips no matter where you are in the house, this smart home device allows you to create customisable voice commands and control compatible smart objects in your home, such as lights, alarms, and appliances. You can also get instant access to your playlists, schedule, timers and more to navigate everyday tasks with ease.

To sweeten the deal, its durable fabric top is made from 100% recycled bottles. How’s that for an epic all-rounder? Use ‘PWENEST’ at eBay’s sale checkout to snag the bargain.

Where to buy: eBay ($65.80, usually $79)

If we had a dollar for every time our phones died while we were out and about, we’d be rolling in enough money to buy a million of these bad boys. As smartphones get older, it’s no secret their battery life gets significantly worse. There’s one way to beat it without forking out your life savings on a whole new phone, and that’s with a portable power charger – and who can go wrong with this one for $9?! Use the code ‘PWECHARGE’ for your discount.

Where to buy: eBay ($9, usually $19.95)

You won’t ever have to worry about losing to a lag ever again with Dell’s 27″ QHD gaming monitor fitted with blazing-fast IPS technology, stunning colour coverage and tear-free, stutter-free gameplay — and at over $200 off, it’s a steal and a half. Just make sure you use the code ‘PWEDELL’ at the checkout.

Where to buy: eBay ($409, usually $799)

Fashion

Get winter workwear ready with these cute lil’ rain boots that come in not one but three (!!) different colours — including cheetah print, navy and the khaki colour pictured above. All you have to do is pop ‘PWEBOOT’ in the checkout for some extra cash off.

Where to buy: eBay ($55, usually $159)

No further comment can be made other than the fact that these UGGs might just be the softest things you will ever put on your feet into. Enter your ‘walking on a cloud era’ with the code ‘PWEUGG’ today. And fast.

Where to buy: eBay ($45, usually $72)

