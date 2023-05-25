Here Are the Best Deals From eBay’s Massive Plus Weekend Sale

If Click Frenzy’s epic sales weren’t enough retail therapy for one calendar month, then have we got news for you. Our friends over at eBay have spent the last week rewarding its Plus members with a massive eBay Plus weekend sale. We’re talking massive savings on Ugg boots, Dyson vacuums and the PlayStation 5. How’s that for bargain hunting?!
Here’s everything you need to know about eBay Plus Weekend, along with our picks for the best deals that are currently available.
What is eBay Plus Weekend?
This weekend is all about celebrating eBay Plus members. That’s why eBay is generously slicing up to 22 per cent off millions of items for members – most of which use the code ‘PWE22‘. They also have a fresh batch of deals dropping daily with unique codes — but you have to get in fast because they’re selling quickly.
When is eBay Plus Weekend?
The sale period has already begun. This year’s eBay Plus Weekend kicked off at 10 am (AEST) today and the sale will run until midnight, May 28), giving you a few days to shop the sale. So, head on over because, trust us, you won’t want to miss out.
How do you get these eBay Plus Weekend sales?
So how do you get access to these epic deals? You’ll need to sign up for an eBay Plus membership. It costs just $4.99 per month, but new members will receive a free 30-day trial. On top of these eBay Plus Weekend deals, membership will also give you access to exclusive offers during the year, free express delivery, and free returns.
The Best eBay Plus Weekend Sales
The best home deals
- Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Cherry’ sneakers – now from $299.00 with the code PWECHER (down from $425.00)
- Dyson HP00 Pure Hot + Cool purifying fan heater (Black/Nickel) – now $499 with the code PWEPURI (down from $749)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $549 with the code PWESNS (down from $999)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum – now $736.00 with the code PWESNS (down from $999)
- Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $1,499.99)
- Eufy G20 Hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $311.22 with the code PWE22 (down from $599.00)
- Renee Taylor Bath Towel Set (7-Piece) – now $54.56 with the code PWE22 (down from $181.65)
- Roborock Q7 MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $749.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $1,199.99)
- Roborock Dyad Wet/Dry Cordless Vacuum – now $408.68 with the code PWE22 (down from $1,048.95)
- Ugg Mini Ankle Boots – now $44.00 with the code PWEMINI (down from $120.00)
- Ugg Slippers – now from $42.90 with the code PWE22 (down from $55)
- Victorinox Airox Global Hardside Carry-On Luggage – now $269.55 with the code PWE22 (down from $599)
The best kitchen deals
- Baccarat The Ultimate Fry XL Air Fryer & Oven – now $179.39 with the code PWE22 (down from $459.99)
- Baccarat The Smart Chef XL Multicooker (8L) – now $155.99 with the code PWE22 (down from $399.99)
- Delonghi La Specialista Arte Manual Pump Coffee Machine – now $548.10 with the code YIPPEE10 (down from $899.00)
- Furi Pro East West Santoku Knife Set (2pce) – now $71.10 with the code PWE10 (down from $199)
- KitchenAid 3.3L Artisan Mini Stand Mixer – now $428.22 with the code PWE22 (down from $699.00)
- KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor – now $209.82 with the code PWE22 (down from $349.00)
- Kitchen Couture 3.5L Air Fryer – now $77.96 with the code PWE22 (down from $299.00)
- Morphy Richards 1.5L Cordless Kettle – now $69.42 with the code PWE22 (down from $179.95)
- Stone Magic Non-stick Ceramic Marble Frypan Set – now $25.00 with the code PWEU50 (down from $149.95)
- TOQUE Pasta Noodle Maker Machine – now $28.07 with the code PWE22 (down from $69)
The best tech deals
- Apple iPad (9th Gen, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – now $449 with the code PWEIPAD9 (down from $519)
- Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi 64GB (3rd Gen) MN873X/A – now $189 with the code PWESNS (down from $218)
- Dell Dual Charge Docking Station – now $155.22 with the code PWE22 (down from $339.00)
- HP 24″ FHD Monitor – now $199 with the code PWEMON (down from $319)
- JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $479.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $629.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (i7/16GB/1TB) – now $1,844.00 with the code PWE22 (down from $3,299.00)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard – now $100.62 with the code PWE22 (down from $329.00)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) – now $309.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $399.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (256GB) – now $999 with the code PWEFOLD3 (down from $1,244.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly-Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $199 with the code PWEHEAPH (down from $288)
- XGIMI MoGo Pro+ DLP 3D Projector – now $709.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $999.99)
The best gaming deals
Nintendo Switch deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Console – now $423.50 with the code PWE22 (down from $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Pokemon Legends Arceus Bundle – $448.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $619.90)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers – now $84.20 with the code PWE22 (down from $119.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom – $66.26 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $89.95)
- Pokemon Scarlet – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Violet – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
PlayStation deals
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $623.96 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console + Extra Controller Bundle – now $694.16 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation 5 VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $772.16 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $989.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $83.42 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- The Last of Us Part I – $79.52 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil 4 – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
