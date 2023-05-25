Here Are the Best Deals From eBay’s Massive Plus Weekend Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If Click Frenzy’s epic sales weren’t enough retail therapy for one calendar month, then have we got news for you. Our friends over at eBay have spent the last week rewarding its Plus members with a massive eBay Plus weekend sale. We’re talking massive savings on Ugg boots, Dyson vacuums and the PlayStation 5. How’s that for bargain hunting?!

Here’s everything you need to know about eBay Plus Weekend, along with our picks for the best deals that are currently available.

What is eBay Plus Weekend?

This weekend is all about celebrating eBay Plus members. That’s why eBay is generously slicing up to 22 per cent off millions of items for members – most of which use the code ‘PWE22‘. They also have a fresh batch of deals dropping daily with unique codes — but you have to get in fast because they’re selling quickly.

When is eBay Plus Weekend?

The sale period has already begun. This year’s eBay Plus Weekend kicked off at 10 am (AEST) today and the sale will run until midnight, May 28), giving you a few days to shop the sale. So, head on over because, trust us, you won’t want to miss out.

How do you get these eBay Plus Weekend sales?

So how do you get access to these epic deals? You’ll need to sign up for an eBay Plus membership. It costs just $4.99 per month, but new members will receive a free 30-day trial. On top of these eBay Plus Weekend deals, membership will also give you access to exclusive offers during the year, free express delivery, and free returns.

