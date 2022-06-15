Give Your Home Office an Upgrade With These EOFY Tech Sales

If you’ve been spending more time working from home than in an office, the annual end of financial year sales are the perfect excuse to give your space a refresh. Depending on what you need or want from your home office set-up, there are plenty of EOFY offers that are currently available, so you can snag a sale on laptops, computer peripherals and desk accessories.
To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve sorted through all of the EOFY sales for tech and computers, and narrowed it down to a handy list of the best offers. Depending on how much time you spend working out of your home office, you might be able to claim a few of these purchases on your upcoming tax return.
Here are the best EOFY sales for tech and computers that’ll help you upgrade your home office.
The best EOFY sales for tech and computers
You can check out the deals available during the current EOFY sales below.
EOFY laptops sales
- Dell: You can currently grab up to 30% off select gaming laptops from Dell’s G Series and Alienware range. A few highlights include:
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Intel) – now $1,385 (down from $2,199)
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen) – now $1,498.99 (down from $1,998.99)
- Alienware m15 R5 Gaming Laptop – now $1,889.01 (down from $810)
- Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop – now $3,708.99 (down from $5,298.99)
- Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop – now $3,429 (down from $4,899)
If you’re not a gamer or just need a laptop for more casual use, Dell is also offering up to 40% off its wider range of laptops.
- eBay: You can save on a range of computer products during eBay’s EOFY sales, including laptops, monitors and more. You can also score 20% off select products with the code PLFY20 if you’re an eBay Plus member.
- HP: Save up to 40% on selected HP laptops, including:
- HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13-be0204AU – now $899 (down from $1,499)
- HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13-be0172AU – now $899 (down from $1,499)
- HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0530TU – now $899 (down from $1,499)
- Lenovo: Save up to 50% off selected laptops when you use the code EOFY when checking out.
- ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) – now $1,009 (down from $1,639)
- ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) – now $1,569 (down from $899)
- IdeaPad Slim 5 15″ (AMD) – now $999 (down from $1,359)
- IdeaPad L3i 15″ (Intel) – now $649 (down from $899)
- Acer: The EOFY offers include discounts across Acer’s range of laptops, which will fit any budget or performance requirements.
- Acer Swift 3 Laptop – now $1,349 (down from $1,999)
- Acer Swift 5 Laptop – now $1,499 (down from $2,399)
- Acer TravelMate Spin P414 – now $1,799 (down from $2,399)
- Acer Aspire 5 Laptop – now $899 (down from $1,499)
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of Asus laptops.
EOFY monitors sales
- Dell: Save up to 40% on select monitors, including:
- Dell 27 USB-C Monitor – now $329.40 (down from $549)
- Dell 27 Monitor – now $244.30 (down from $349)
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor – now $497.41 (down from $829)
- Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor – now $551.40 (down from $919)
- Acer: You can score up to 40% off select Acer monitors, including:
- Acer 23.8″ FHD ZeroFrame Monitor – now $249 (down from $299)
- Acer 21.5″ FHD Monitor – now $179 (down from $249)
- Acer 23.8″ IPS FHD USB-C Monitor – now $299 (down from $399)
- Mwave: Save up to $500 off select monitors during Mwave’s EOFY sale.
EOFY peripherals sales
- eBay: Save up to 20% off a range of Razer peripherals with the promo code SAFY20
- Razer Viper Mini Mouse – now $29.20 (down from $49)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Mouse – now $86.40 (down from $135)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Keyboard – now $127.36 (down from $199)
- HP: Save up to 40% on a range of wireless mice.
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of Razer peripherals, including keyboards and mice.
- Mwave: Save up to $140 off keyboards and up to $80 off mice.
If your home office is also where you get the most of your gaming done, HTC is offering up to $600 off across its range of VIVE Cosmos VR headsets. Here’s what’s on sale:
- VIVE Cosmos Elite – now $1,099 (down from $1,699)
- VIVE Cosmos Elite Headset – now $699 (down from $799)
- VIVE Cosmos – now $799 (down from $1,299)
EOFY desk accessories sales
- Dell: Save up to 70% off select laptop bags and sleeves:
- Dell Essential Backpack 15 – now $13.44 (down from $48)
- Dell Essential Sleeve 13 – now $9 (down from $30)
- Dell Essential Briefcase 15– now $10.20 (down from $34)
- Dell Gaming Backpack 17 – now $33.90 (down from $113)
- Kogan: Save on a range of computer and laptop accessories during Kogan’s EOFY sale, including:
- Adjustable Laptop and Tablet Stand – now $27.99 (down from $89.99)
- Batman Edition RGB LED Gaming Mouse Mat (XL) – now $19 (down from $59.99)
- Smart Power Board With USB Ports & Energy Meter – now $39.99 (down from $89.99)
- Cable and Gadget Organiser – now $7.99 (down from $19)
- Lenovo: Save up to 36% on selected accessories when you use the code EOFY
- Mwave: If you’re looking to actually start a home office, you can save up to 25% off computer chairs and $300 off desks.
