A Running List of the Best EOFY Sales in Australia

It’s nearly the end of the financial year, which means two things — a (hopefully generous) tax return, and a bunch of EOFY sales to spend it on. With savings across almost every category — homewares, fashion, beauty, fitness and tech — it’s the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need or that needs replacing.
Some brands like Amazon, Temple and Webster, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell and Vodafone have even kicked things off early, and let me tell you, my wallet is ready.
To save you scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are happening right now and are worth spending your hard earned cash on.
The Best EOFY Sales in Australia
Homewares
- Temple & Webster — Up to 40% off wall art, kitchen, office, bedroom as well as 60% off rugs.
- Amazon — Huge savings on kitchen appliances during its mid-year sale.
Fashion
- THE ICONIC — Up to 60% off.
- Sass & Bide — Up to 50% off.
- CAMILLA — Up to 40% off until Jun 15, 2021.
- Witchery — Up to 60% off while stocks last.
- CAT Workwear — Up to 50% off until June 21, 2021.
- Micheal Kors — Up to 50% off selected styles until June 29, 2021.
- Glue Store — Up to 50% off select brands until June 17, 2021.
- UGG Express — 15% off selected products with the code EOFY15% until June 30, 2021.
- Platypus Shoes — Up to 50% off until June 28, 2021.
- Cotton On — 25% off storewide.
Beauty
Fitness
Tech
- Amazon — Huge savings on gaming and tech during its mid-year sale.
- Vodafone — Save between $40-$150 on their Prepaid Plus Starter Packs until June 30, 2021.
- Dell — Up to 40% off selected laptops until midnight June 3, 2021.
- Bing Lee — Huge mid-year sale until June 6, 2021.
We’ll be updating this page with more sales when they drop, so keep checking back.
Happy shopping!