Here’s Everything We Know About The Mandalorian Season 3 So Far

The Book of Boba Fett essentially acted as The Mandalorian season 2.5, so you’re probably wondering when the next actual season of Mando is happening. Well, the good news is that The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming.

While we don’t have a lot of details to work with, there are a few things we can gather about the Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian Season 3: What do we know?

Spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ahead.

As with everything Star Wars, the plot of The Mandalorian’s third season is tightly under wraps.

Following the events of the second season and The Book of Boba Fett, we can assume the show will once again be following the adventures of Mando and his young companion Grogu.

There’s also the darksaber to consider. Our friend Mando is now in possession of the sacred weapon, meaning he has the right to unite and lead Mandalore. However, as the Armourer explained in TBOBF, he broke the sacred creed by removing his helmet so now has to go on a journey to cleanse himself.

In a teaser trailer at this year’s Star Wars Celebration (which is yet to be released to the public), it was revealed that Bo-Katan Kryze will be back and she has some unfinished business with Din Djarin.

Mando himself is also on his path to redemption and it seems his journey to Mandalore will be a big part of the season. Our friends at Gizmodo have a full description of the footage that was shown.

Who is coming back for the next season?

Pedro Pascal will obviously be back as Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian.

We can also expect other regulars like Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, so we can assume they will return.

Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) was also confirmed to be coming back at Star Wars Celebration.

Gina Carano also had a large presence in the series before she was ousted by Lucasfilm so don’t expect Cara Dune to show up.

A surprising new cast member for season 3 is Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd. Details of Lloyd’s character are currently heavily under wraps.

The Mandalorian also has a rotating pool of talented directors. Expected to return for an episode of season 3 are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard so far.

When will The Mandalorian Season 3 be released?

A third season of The Mandalorian has been in development since way back in April 2020, so it’s been a long time coming.

While The Mandalorian has traditionally been a Christmas release, news from Star Wars Celebration confirmed that 2022 will be a year without Mando.

Instead, season 3 of The Mandalorian will be released in February 2023.

While you wait you can catch up on all the episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett over on Disney+.