3 Easy Pear Recipes to Make the Most Of This Winter Fruit

Pears are such an underrated fruit. They make for delicious eating, both on their own and when sprucing up a boring dish.

Another thing you may not know about pears is that they are rich in fibre. Research commissioned by Australian Pears shows that pears are one of the highest fibre fruits and can have positive impacts on gut health.

They’re also low in GI and high in Vitamin C for longer-lasting energy and a healthier immune system. They’re available all year round, but their best seasons are autumn and winter (aka right now).0

Now that you know all the great benefits of the humble pear you might be in need of some great recipes to use them in. Well, pre-pear yourself because we have three easy recipes courtesy of Australian Pears.

Pear and Goats Cheese dippers

What you’ll need:

2 pears, cored and cut into wedges

⅓ cup soft goat’s cheese

¼ cup pistachios, roughly chop

¼ cup craisins

1 tbsp lemon juice

micro herbs

Directions:

Toss pear slices in the lemon juice Gently spread cheese onto the pear wedge. Sprinkle with pistachios and craisins Arrange on a platter and decorate with micro herbs

Pear and Coconut Muffins

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Makes: 12 muffins

What you’ll need:

½ cup coconut flour

½ cup gluten-free plain flour

1 cup almond meal

½ cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon bicarb soda

¼ vegetable oil

1/3 cup almond milk

1/3 cup sparkling apple juice

2 eggs

2 tablespoons maple syrup, plus 1 extra to serve

1 medium pear, finely diced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C, grease a 12-hole muffin tin In a medium bowl, combine the flours, almond meal, coconut sugar, baking powder and bicarb In a medium-sized jug, whisk together the eggs, and all of the remaining ingredients except the pear Pour into the flour mix and stir to combine Stir through pear and divide evenly between prepared muffin tins Bake for 30 mins, cover with foil at 20 mins if browning too quickly Brush with reserved maple syrup while warm

Pear, Brie and Prosciutto wedges

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4-6 (Makes 12)

What you’ll need:

2 large pears, quartered, cored, cut into wedges

200g brie, cut into long thin slices

24 baby rocket leaves

12 shaved slices of prosciutto, halved lengthways

balsamic glaze, to serve

Directions:

Place a slice of brie and a rocket leaf onto each pear wedge. Wrap a strip of prosciutto around pear, cheese and rocket. Place onto a plate or platter. Drizzle with balsamic glaze if preferred and serve.

You can find more pear recipes and learn about all the different types of these delicious fruits over at the Australian Pears website.