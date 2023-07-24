Minestrone Soup Recipe: This Budget-Friendly Dish Is The Perfect Mid-Week Winter Meal

We’re sitting right in the middle of the icky cold months here in Australia, and if it has you craving cosy meals, you’re not alone. Soup is almost synonymous with winter weather, and if you’re after a recipe that is simple, cheap and warming, you can’t go past minestrone.

We’ve taken a look through our favourite cookbook (TikTok), and have found @jennnnaaayy’s hugely popular minestrone soup recipe, which she shared as a part of a budget shopping series – something we all need right now.

The recipe has been viewed by over 137K people on TikTok, so safe to say that it’s pretty widely enjoyed. Here’s how you can make it at home.

Minestrone soup recipe

TikTok creator @jennnnaaayy shared her recipe for this budget meal option, which you can find listed below.

What you’ll need:

Beef stock 1L

2 cups pasta (@jennnnaaayy used shells)

2 x tbsp minced garlic

1 x tbsp tomato paste

500g potato diced

3 x Celery stalks diced

3 x carrots diced

1 x brown onion diced

1 x Diced tomatoes can 400g

1 x tsp basil

1 x Broccoli head (optional)

Salt & pepper to taste

Breadstick to serve & dip with!

Directions for minestrone soup recipe:

Dice up all veggies & have prepped ready Add a large pot to the stove & add oil Add celery, onion, carrot & garlic & cook on a low simmer for approx 10 minutes Add tomato paste, basil, salt & pepper Add canned tomatoes & beef stock & stir Add potatoes, mix & lid on for 30 mins and cook on a low simmer Add pasta & lid back on for 15 minutes Add broccoli & stir through, lid back on for a further 15 minutes Cut up bread & serve!

If you’d like to see the minestrone soup recipe video in full, you can find it below.

