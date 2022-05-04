Level Up Your Life

7 Margarita Recipes Every Home Bartender Should Learn to Make

Published 1 hour ago: May 5, 2022 at 9:46 am
Filed to:cocktails
drinksmargaritarecipes
If you’re keen to get your weekend started with a little bit of spice, we’ve pulled together a list of unique and tasty margarita recipes to impress your tequila-loving pals with.

Each of the below has been shared with us courtesy of the team at Cointreau (which belongs in every good margarita recipe, really). Check them out below and see which marg is your idea of a good time.

Margarita recipes for impressive home bartenders

Spicy margarita recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Cointreau
  • 30ml Blanco Tequila
  • 20ml Fresh Lime Juice
  • 2 slices Jalapeño
  • 2 slices Fresh Cilantro

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice and shake well until well-chilled.
  3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
  4. Garnish with a jalapeño pepper

Summer marg

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Cointreau
  • 30ml Tequila
  • 20ml Lime
  • 4 Fresh Strawberries
  • 1 bar spoon Sugar Syrup

Directions:

  1. Rim the glass with some fleur de sel.
  2. Combine Cointreau, Tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice.
  3. Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it.

Hot tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.

Grilled watermelon marg

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Cointreau
  • 30ml Tequila
  • 30ml Fresh lime juice
  • 15ml Grilled watermelon syrup
  • 15ml Fresh grapefruit juice

Directions:

  1. To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks.
  2. After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.
  3. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  4. Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt)
  5. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Roasted strawberry

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Cointreau
  • 30ml Mezcal
  • 30ml Fresh lime juice
  • 60ml Roasted strawberry purée

Directions:

  1. To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain.
  2. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  3. Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass.
  4. Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.

Frozen passionfruit margarita recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Tequila
  • 15ml Cointreau
  • 15ml Passoa
  • 20 ml lime juice
  • 10ml water

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes.
  2. Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency
  3. Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.

Original margarita recipe

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Cointreau
  • 30ml Tequila
  • 30ml Fresh lime juice

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
  3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
  4. Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.

Cucumber jalapeño margarita

What you’ll need:

  • 30ml Cointreau
  • 30ml Blanco Tequila
  • 30ml Fresh Lime Juice
  • 3 coins Cucumber
  • 2 slices of Jalapeño

Directions:

  1. Muddle cucumber coins in a shaker.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and ice.
  3. Shake and fine strain into rocks glass over ice.
  4. Garnish with cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño coins.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

