7 Margarita Recipes Every Home Bartender Should Learn to Make

If you’re keen to get your weekend started with a little bit of spice, we’ve pulled together a list of unique and tasty margarita recipes to impress your tequila-loving pals with.

Each of the below has been shared with us courtesy of the team at Cointreau (which belongs in every good margarita recipe, really). Check them out below and see which marg is your idea of a good time.

Margarita recipes for impressive home bartenders

Spicy margarita recipe

What you’ll need:

30ml Cointreau

30ml Blanco Tequila

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

2 slices Jalapeño

2 slices Fresh Cilantro

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake well until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a jalapeño pepper

Summer marg

What you’ll need:

30ml Cointreau

30ml Tequila

20ml Lime

4 Fresh Strawberries

1 bar spoon Sugar Syrup

Directions:

Rim the glass with some fleur de sel. Combine Cointreau, Tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice. Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it.

Hot tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.

Grilled watermelon marg

What you’ll need:

30ml Cointreau

30ml Tequila

30ml Fresh lime juice

15ml Grilled watermelon syrup

15ml Fresh grapefruit juice

Directions:

To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks. After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt) Garnish with a lime wheel.

Roasted strawberry

What you’ll need:

30ml Cointreau

30ml Mezcal

30ml Fresh lime juice

60ml Roasted strawberry purée

Directions:

To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.

Frozen passionfruit margarita recipe

What you’ll need:

30ml Tequila

15ml Cointreau

15ml Passoa

20 ml lime juice

10ml water

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes. Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.

Original margarita recipe

What you’ll need:

30ml Cointreau

30ml Tequila

30ml Fresh lime juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.

Cucumber jalapeño margarita

What you’ll need:

30ml Cointreau

30ml Blanco Tequila

30ml Fresh Lime Juice

3 coins Cucumber

2 slices of Jalapeño

Directions:

Muddle cucumber coins in a shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake and fine strain into rocks glass over ice. Garnish with cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño coins.

