9 Margarita Recipes to Shake Up Your Cocktail Parties at Home

National Margarita Day is almost upon us (yes, it’s a thing), and if you’re keen to join the party, we’ve gathered a list of unique and tasty margarita recipes to impress your tequila-loving pals with.
Each of the recipes below has been created by the team at Cointreau (which belongs in every good margarita recipe, really), to help celebrate the cocktail’s national day on February 22.
If you’re already a fan of the classic marg, why not shake things up and try one of the spicy or fruity versions?
Margarita recipes for impressive home bartenders
Berry Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30mL Cointreau
- 30mL blanco tequila
- 30mL fresh lime juice
- 4 fresh blackberries
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a blackberry.
Coconut Ginger Margarita
What you’ll need:
- 30mL Cointreau
- 30mL blanco tequila
- 30mL fresh lime juice
- 30mL coconut water
- 5 rounds ginger
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake well until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass over ice.
- Garnish with a lime peel or candied ginger
Spicy Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml blanco tequila
- 20ml fresh lime juice
- 2 slices jalapeño
- 2 slices fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake well until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a jalapeño pepper
Summer Marg
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml tequila
- 20ml lime juice
- 4 fresh strawberries
- 1 bar spoon sugar syrup
Directions:
- Rim the glass with some fleur de sel.
- Combine Cointreau, tequila, lime juice and strawberries in a shaker with ice.
- Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it.
Hot tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.
Grilled Watermelon Marg
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml tequila
- 30ml fresh lime juice
- 15ml grilled watermelon syrup
- 15ml fresh grapefruit juice
Directions:
- To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks.
- After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt)
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
Roasted Strawberry
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml mezcal
- 30ml fresh lime juice
- 60ml roasted strawberry purée
Directions:
- To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.
Frozen Passionfruit Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30ml tequila
- 15ml Cointreau
- 15ml Passoa
- 20ml lime juice
- 10ml water
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes.
- Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency
- Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.
Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml blanco tequila
- 30ml fresh lime juice
- 3 coins cucumber
- 2 slices of jalapeño
Directions:
- Muddle cucumber coins in a shaker.
- Add remaining ingredients and ice.
- Shake and fine strain into rocks glass over ice.
- Garnish with cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño coins.
Original Margarita recipe
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cointreau
- 30ml tequila
- 30ml fresh lime juice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
