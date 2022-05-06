8 Top-Rated Non-stick Pans That Will Make Kitchen Clean up a Breeze

If you’ve ever been personally victimised by a pesky egg white that’s stuck like no tomorrow onto the bottom of your pan, this article is for you. Why? It’s time to invest in a trusty non-stick fry pan (or, as our colleague calls it, “the kitchen essential that changed [his] life”). You heard it here first, folks — they’re a worthy investment. So, from single pans to multi-pan sets, we’ve dug deep to find you the best non stick fry pans in Australia according to reviewers all over the globe. You’re welcome.

But first, let us answer a few frequently asked questions when it comes to using the good ol’ things.

Are non-stick pans safe?

According to Healthline, the non-stick coating you find on these babies is made from a chemical called PTFE, also known as Teflon, which is the secret behind why they’re so easy to wash up and clean. In the past, health agencies had raised concerns about the compound PFOA, which was previously used to make Teflon. However, you’ll be happy to know Teflon has been PFOA-free since 2013. Today’s nonstick and Teflon cookware is completely safe for everyday home cooking (provided you aren’t broiling with temperatures that exceed 260°C).

Are non-stick pans dishwasher safe?

The jury’s still out on whether you should or shouldn’t put your non-stick pans in the dishwasher, but the general consensus points to abiding by the individual retailer’s instructions. If you’re still worried, they’re designed to be easily cleaned, so a quick rinse is a good alternative in any instance. Just make sure you’re not using any harsh brushes that may scratch or damage the Teflon.

Do non-stick pans need oil?

While you don’t have to use oil in your non-stick, adding a little bit of it will help to prolong the life of your pan as it prevents the protective Teflon layer from breaking down over time. Just don’t use any spray oils as they burn at a lower temp and will end up damaging the protective coating. Unlike cast iron pans, they also don’t need to be re-seasoned often. However, if it’s starting to go from non-stick to sticky, you can learn to season it here.

The best non-stick pans

Single pans

Ideal for the home chef or professional cook, this OXO Good Grips Non-Stick is fitted with three layers of PFOA-free non-stick coating, allowing for the use of minimal oil or butter. The durable, scratch-resistant aluminium construction further ensures superior heat conduction for an even cook, so get your steaks at the ready, folks.

While we’re here, you’ll also be happy to know that the handles are wrapped in heat-resistant silicone to provide a comfortable grip while keeping your hands safe from the hot stovetops.

You can buy the OXO Good Grips Non-Stick 12″ Open Frypan from Amazon here.

Raved about by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers, this pan is a stylish but effective kitchen essential. Coated with a high-performance non-stick PTFE marble coating, this baby is a total breeze to keep clean. It’s also made from a sturdy, reinforced die-cast aluminium body that ensures fast, even heat distribution. Some reviewers do say this means it takes longer to heat up, though. But once you’re there, rest assured it’s set for an even cook.

You can buy the Nonstick Frying Pan 100% PFOA Free Fry Pan ($45.99) from Amazon here.

Okay, but can we talk about the pink?! If you’re looking for a statement piece — even when it comes to the kitchen — this baby is it. But, don’t let its colour throw you off because, just like the others, it’s made from a durable protective coating that’s set to last. The body is also made from recycled aluminium and reinforced with a wobble-free base for extra strength and even heating. Bonus points for the epic handle that’s designed to stay cool so you don’t burn yourself.

You can buy the GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick ($44.16) from Amazon here.

If you’ve got a larger family or tend to entertain quite a lot, this larger Granite Stone Non Stick is your best bet because it’s got a great surface area and a built-up circumference which ensures you can cook with higher volumes of food. It’s also fitted with a wooden handle that stops the heat from travelling down and burning you.

You can buy the Carote Non-Stick Granite Stone Frying Pan ($36.99) from Amazon here.

Pan sets

If you liked the sound of that first OXO Non-Stick Pan, then why not just get it in a set of two?! One to wash, one to use, you know how it goes (and so do the 3000+ reviewers who rated these babies 4.7 stars out of 5).

You can buy the OXO Good Grips Non-Stick 20 & 26cm Frying Pan Set ($66.59) from Amazon here.

With a whopping 15,000+ positive reviews on this epic set, it’s honestly too good to pass up. And getting three solid quality fry pans, two saucepans, a stockpot, saute pan, stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils for just $144.15? That’s the dream, right?!

You can buy the GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Set ($144.15) from Amazon here.

We couldn’t pass up adding this one to the mix thanks to its whopping $1300 markdown. The kit is a great starter pack if you’re due for a pan upgrade, or if just moved out. Why? It’s equipped with a small and large frypan, a grill pan, two saucepans with lids, a saute pan with a lid, a stockpot with a lid, a pasta insert and two steamer inserts — the full works and more, if you ask us.

You can buy the Baccarat Granite Cookware Set 10 Piece Non-Stick Cooking Set ($499.99) from eBay here.