Change Up Your Guacamole Routine This Cinco de Mayo

Happy Cinco de Mayo, friends.

Today is a day celebrated throughout Mexico (and now, around the world) as a way to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

It’s a date where people take a moment to celebrate Mexican culture and food which naturally, means that many folks are looking for solid guacamole recipes today. Now, while The Smithsonian states that traditionally, the dishes enjoyed on Cinco de Mayo include Mole Poblano (recipe here) and Chalupas (recipe here), a solid guac never goes awry.

So here’s a quick little hack to spice your recipe up.

How to make a festive guacamole

There are few people on this Earth that don’t love some tortilla chips with a good guacamole, and even though one of its best features is its brilliant simplicity, that doesn’t mean you can’t add some zazz every once in a while.

Serious Eats lists a number of different mix-ins that can really change this classic dish up. The outlet suggests taking your standard combination of mashed avocado, onion, lime juice and jalapenos (if you’re into spice) and topping up the mixture with your choice of flavour-filled extras like tomatillo chunks, bananas, black beans, and basil.

Hit the link below to check out the rest of the colourful addition options, and be sure to look through their comments for even more. And, of course, be sure to share your favourite guacamole ingredients in the comments, here!

How to Jazz Up Your Guacamole [Serious Eats]

Classic guacamole recipe

If you’d prefer to keep your recipe simple this Cinco de Mayo, TikTok creator @iamtabithabrown has shared her classic take on the dish.

What you’ll need:

Avocado

Coriander

Roma tomatoes

Red onion

Lime

Garlic powder

Black pepper

Sea salt

Brown suggests you use as much of each of the ingredients as you like. Do this to taste, basically.

Directions:

Dice your tomatoes and red onion. Chop up the coriander and toss together in a bowl with your avocado. Add in garlic powder, black pepper, sea salt and drizzle lime juice over the top. Mash together until you have a smooth consistency. Pop on a corn chip and enjoy.

Check out the full video below.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.