Upgrade Your Easter Egg Game With These Fancy Treats From Aussie Chocolatiers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but the Easter long weekend is next week. This means if you don’t have your Easter chocolate in order — we’re talking eggs, bunnies, and treats — it’s time to get moving (and fast). Especially if you need to send out a few Easter eggs as presents.

There’s an abundance of chocolate Easter eggs out there, including a bunch of favourites you can easily order from your couch. But if you’re over the old Cadbury Easter egg and want to expand your horizons, local vendors and chocolatiers are your best bet.

So, to make life easier, we’ve scoured the depths of the Internet to bring you the very best Easter eggs on offer this year. Hoppy Easter, friends!

The best Easter treats Australia has to offer

Australia’s artisan chocolatier Koko Black is coming through with the goods this year. A new favourite is sure to be its vegan-friendly Easter chocolate lineup. The new products featured in this range include quinoa and goji berry dark chocolate eggs, dark choc ganache eggs, caramelised coconut eggs and a range of little and big dark chocolate bunnies.

On top of that, you can also get Koko Black’s normal lineup of Easter treats like hampers, giant bunnies, eggs, hot crossbites (think hot cross buns but in chocolate form), and mini Easter egg and cocktail kits.

Check out the full range here.

Tried and true, Haigh’s chocolate never disappoints. Made to be consumed over the Easter long weekend, the family-owned chocolate business began in Adelaide but now has stores in South Australia, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra. They also offer $15 flat shipping Australia wide.

Highlights from Haighs’ Easter range include their salted caramel and honeycomb eggs, solid chocolate bilbies and delicious half eggs stuffed with chocolate-coated snacks. All their chocolate is delicious, so you won’t regret whatever you choose.

Check out the full range here.

Hailing from the Sunshine Coast in QLD, Noosa Chocolate Factory is one of those handcrafted local chocolate stores that hold a special place in everyone’s heart. For Easter, it’s worth those few extra dollars to get a fresh, quality chocolate egg, and that’s what’s on offer here.

Bunnies and eggs are available in milk, dark, white, raspberry, strawberry, ruby and even mango flavours from Noosa Chocolate Factory, and there are also vegan and gluten-free options.

You’ll have to go in-store in QLD to grab these guys or get a mate from up-state to help you out.

This one is for all our Melbourne readers! Melbourne Cocoa is a family-owned business that has delivered mouth-watering chocolate to chefs and aficionados for over 25 years.

They offer a range of different delicious chocolate bars, blocks, gift packs, and Easter treats that make delicious gifts for friends, family, or even yourself.

You can check out their full range here.

Hunted+Gathered

Based out of Cremorne in Victoria, these guys make yummy organic chocolates from bean to bar. Their philosophy is that the simplest products are best, and so each bar has no more than five organic ingredients (most have just three) and are made from the world’s best beans. A block of this chocolate will go down an absolute treat at Easter dinner.

If your Easter egg recipients are vegan or they have a bunch of different dietary requirements, it can definitely make buying Easter choccies a little harder. But, thanks to Pana Organic, founded in Melbourne, you can rest-assured that every egg or truffle you purchase will be preservative-free, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, soy free and refined sugar free. Chocolate for absolutely everyone, if you will.

They also come in a bunch of different flavours including salted caramel, dark and mylk chocolate.

There’s still some time before the Easter long weekend to get your hands on one (or many) of these chocolate treats, so get your shopping sorted while you can, and if you need some online options, check out our round-up!

If we missed your favourite local Easter treat maker, feel free to give them a shout out in the comments.