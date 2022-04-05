The Best Lip Balms for Every Pout, From Tints to Hydrating Formulas

As someone who has a lip balm in every pocket, bag, car crevis, tote and draw, I can confirm two things. One, I’m obsessed with lip balms, and two, I am an authority on which ones are actually worth your hard-earned cash.

Good thing too, because there is an unholy amount to choose from these days. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can get a range of different balms that tackle all your chapped-lip needs like hydration, sun protection and even a little pop of colour.

Ahead, you’ll find my curated edit of the best lip balms you can buy in Australia.

The Best Lip Balms You Can Buy in Australia

Since its launch, the Mecca Cosmetica Original Lip De-Luscious with SPF 25 has become an instant cult favourite. Formulated with shea butter, hyaluronic filling spheres, pomegranate seed oil and vitamin E, this balm nourishes, softens and repairs dry lips while also offering SPF 25 protection.

Where to buy: Mecca ($30)

Best Tinted: Benefit Cosmetics California Kissin Colorbalm Lip Balm

If you’re after a tinted lip balm that won’t dry out or crack your lips, the Benefit California Kissin Colourbalm is an absolute dream. The buttery-like formula contains wild mango butter to help moisturise lips and hyaluronic acid to help keep lips feeling smooth and hydrated all day. The best part, though, aside from the fact that it comes on 16 glide-on shades, and lasts up to 8 hours, is that you can also use it as a bit of cheek tint for a balmy, long-lasting pop of colour.

Where to buy: Sephora ($37)

Best Budget: Dermal Therapy Lip Balm SPF 50

While the Dermal Therapy Lip Balm SPF 50+ might not be the most aesthetically pleasing lip balm, it’s one that Beauty Editors and makeup artists alike rave about. The formula is designed for the treatment and hydration of extreme dry lip conditions with broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect chapped lips from further damage. We highly recommend that this little baby becomes your new beach bag essential.

Where to buy: Chemist Warehouse ($5.99)

Best Luxury: La Mer The Lip Balm

If you’re going to slash out on a lip balm, it might as well be this one from La Mer. It’s a luxurious emulsion formulated with La Mer’s signature ‘Miracle broth’ and a hint of mint. It instantly helps soften dryness while strengthening and restoring the natural moisture barrier to help prevent further damage.

Where to buy: Mecca ($105)

Best with SPF: Aesop Protective Lip Balm SPF 30

For those already obsessed with Aesop (and in need of a bit of sun protection), this one’s for you. The Aesop Protective Lip Balm SPF 30 nourishes and protects the lips while protecting them from harmful UVA and UVB rays, making it a daily essential. It’s also the perfect size for your handbag, pocket, or in a draw at work.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($20)

Best Multi-tasker: Lanolips Golden Dry Skin Salve

When I tell you that the Lanolips Golden Dry Skin Salve is the holy grail of all multipurpose balms, I mean it. It’s perfect for swiping on dry, cracked lips, elbows, and cuticles. Constructed from 100% natural ingredients, it’s super hydration, long-lasting and protects your skin long enough to allow it to heal.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($19.95), Sephora ($20)

You can’t really beat the classic Burt’s Bees Lip Balm as far as natural lip balms go. It is infused with hydrating and protective ingredients like beeswax, peppermint oil, and Vitamin E, it helps to moisturise and soften chapped lips. It’s also made from 100% natural ingredients and is free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS, making it good for your lips and good for you.

Where to buy: Amazon ($5)

Best for Super Dry Lips: Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Lip Balm

If the Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Lip Balm is good enough for Hailey Bieber, it’s good enough for us. This mega-hydrating lip balm seals in moisture to prevent lip dehydration whilst protecting the lips against further cracking. You can also get a tinted version for s subtle wash of colour.

Where to buy: Mecca ($27)

Best Lip Stain: YSL Vernis A Levres Water Stain

Coming in 11 shades, this glossy water formula glides onto your lips to leave a fresh wash of colour and a little dose of hydration.

Where to buy: Sephora ($62)

Best Lip Mask: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

And last but certainly not least, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Literally, everyone and their mother (including mine) is deeply obsessed with this lip mask. One swipe instantly injects a much-needed dose of hydration into ultra-dry lips. It also comes in five delicious flavours, berry, grapefruit, mint choco, vanilla, and gummy bear. Yum!

Where to buy: Sephora ($28), Adore Beauty ($28)