Contract-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contracts suck. If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, you don’t need to commit to a fixed length term. Many providers now let you leave whenever you want.

Contract-free plans are great because you leave your telco at any time, for any reason. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe performance got worse, or maybe 5G home internet becomes available in your area.

Modem purchases are optional on many providers, but there are a few telcos that require you to buy a model they range when you subscribe to a new plan. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get hit with any other upfront fees or exit fees.

Here are some of the cheapest contract-free NBN plans with no setup fees:

Cheap, contract-free unlimited NBN 50 plans

If you’re looking for a cheap NBN 50 plan, SpinTel is a great starting point. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most full price NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is also worth considering at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You can’t get a refund of your modem if you buy one through the telco, but Tangerine’s modems are unlocked.

Superloop’s pricing is almost identical, billing $54.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Since these plans are all contract-free, you can easily just cycle from telco to telco every six months to keep your bill as low as possible.

If you’re looking for something a little more set-and-forget, MATE charges $69 per month for its NBN 50 plan. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 20GB and a free Tidal subscription is a much better deal, however.

Cheap, contract-free unlimited NBN 100 plans

Cheap is good, but free is even better. If you sign up before the end of March, Dodo will give you your first month of its NBN 100 plan free. You’ll pay $85 per month thereafter. If you also switch to Dodo for gas and electricity, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill. The bundling discount is only available in New South Wales and Victoria, however.

When we exclude free month offers, MyRepublic is one of the most affordable options for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $69 per month for you first six months, and $79 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports pretty reasonable typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you’re looking for something even faster, consider SpinTel. You’ll pay $74 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, meaning the plan should ostensibly be congestion-free.

Cheap, contract-free unlimited NBN 250 plans

MyRepublic is also a great choice when it comes to NBN 250 plans. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps for the speed tier, which is a little lower than some competitors, however.

Your next cheapest option comes from Tangerine, where you’ll pay $94.90 per month for your first six months, and then $109.90 per month. TPG follows at $94.99 per month for your first six months, but then jumps to $124.99 when your discount runs out.

NBN 250 plans are only available to those with FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.