4 of the Best Organisation Hacks We’ve Learnt From TikTok

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

My TikTok ‘For You Page’ is flooded with everything from kitchen and bathroom cleaning tips through to storage and organisation hacks. The quick clips and cuts set to jazzy music make it all the more tempting to shop while you watch as people transform their homes right in front of your eyes.

Not only are they all highly practical, but they’re also super affordable too. I’ve found a version of each of the products used on Amazon to fit every hack and budget. We got everything from magnetic spice jars and expandable draw organisers through to magazine holders and racks for all your pots and pans.

Scoll to watch the hacks in action and shop our product picks.

READ MORE 19 TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

The Best TikTok Organisation Hacks and Where to Shop Them

Magnetic spice jars

When I tell you this blew my mind, I mean it. These magnetic spice jars are a fantastic way to clean up your cupboards and be able to see all your spices without having to drag them all out of the cupboard — IYKYK. The ones that stick to the side of your fridge like this set from Gneiss also make for a pretty cool wall feature. The set comes with 24 rustic looking glass jars that have stainless steel magnetic lids and washable labelling stickers that can be placed on lids or glass bottoms. While they’re on the more expensive side, $119 for the set, they’re more of a long-term investment.

You can shop a range of magnetic spice jars here.

Expandable Organisers

While you might already have a draw organiser, these expandable bamboo cutlery organisers from Amazon are a chic upgrade. Setting you back around $35, it expands from 13-inches to 19.7-inches wide to display two additional compartments, giving you seven in total.

You can shop more draw organisers here.

Magazine Holders

As someone who used to work in magazines, it hurts me to say this — but since we rarely buy magazines anymore, it’s nice to know that magazine holders can be repurposed for even better use! This TikToker uses magazine holders to organise cartons of foil and clingwrap in her cupboard, and how she also uses it to organise Tupperware lids (genius)! She also demonstrates how good it is for organising coffee pods in your cupboard — really resourceful stuff, especially when this chic white set from Amazon will only set you back $22.

You can shop a range of magazine holders here.

Pots and Pans Organiser

The draw full of pots and pans at the start of that TikTok is exactly what mine looks like. So, of course, I immediately jumped on Amazon to find an organiser. A few are similar to the one on TikTok, where you stack all the lids either horizontally or vertically. Then, there are a few that you can secure to the back of a door or hide in a cupboard.

You can shop more pots and pan organisers here.