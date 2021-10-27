Level Up Your Life

This $12 Hack Could Save Your Jeans If They’ve Stretched Around the Waist

Bree Grant

Image: iStock
You know, here at Lifehacker, we love a good TikTok hack. Any gadget that makes our life easier we’re more than happy to spend money on. Today’s mind-blowing hack comes courtesy of the AmazonFinds hashtag, and it’s button pins.

Button pins basically do what they say on the tin. They’ve recently become popular after a video of a TikToker using a button pin to make her jeans fit perfectly has gone viral and has clocked up millions of views. You simply press the button into your jeans wherever you want along the waist of your pants that fits more comfortably than the original button, and then you button your pants to that point (see below).

@xoxoaubzzz

@cicid0724 you are my hero #foryou #fyp #ComfortFood #CancelTheNoise #TheWildsChallenge #amazonfinds

♬ original sound – Aubree Danielle

It’s a great solution if your favourite pair of jeans have stretched after a few wears, and you need a way to tighten them up a bit, so you can still get decent wear out of them. Commenters on TikTok were also quick to point out that button pins can also be used to make other clothing items (think: blazers, skirts, and button-down shirts) fit better and are a great alternative to safety pin or tailoring, which can sometimes cost you a small fortune.

button pins

Our favourite part about his game-changing hack is that it’s super affordable. A pack of 16 button pins is only $12 from Amazon, and you can buy them in a range of different styles — silver, gold, clear — to suit your outfit needs. It’s a genius (jeanius?!) find if you ask us.

You can buy the Waistband Buttons 16PCS ($12) from Amazon here.

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

