8 Memorable Super Bowl Ads to Get You Hyped for the Big Game

Ah, the Super Bowl. Come for the football, stay for the ads that companies pay ridiculous amounts of money to air. Super Bowl ads are a genre unto themselves. As one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US, advertising companies scramble to squeeze their ads into expensive time slots during the game.

Just for reference, in 2020 Fox charged as much as A$7.3 million for a 30-second spot.

To stand out, commercials often rope in the use of Hollywood stars, super-sized budgets and entertaining premises. Many dream of reaching memorable Super Bowl fame, so which are the commercials we’ll remember forever?

8 of the best Super Bowl ads of all time

Game of Thrones x Bud Light

Bud Light is known for its Super Bowl ads each year but the collaboration between beer and HBO’s Game of Thrones was a double-hitter. HBO set out to promote the final season of its hit TV show while Bud Light eagerly joined in with the iconic ‘hold my beer’ campaign. It’s a rare occasion to see a dragon in a beer ad, but that’s the Super Bowl for you.

Pepsi

Pepsi is another regular advertiser at the Super Bowl. One of the ads that gained the most attention was the 1992 commercial starring Cindy Crawford drinking a Pepsi. 26 years later, Pepsi brought Crawford back for its 2018 Super Bowl spot because crowds love their nostalgia.

Got Milk?

The Milk Mustache campaign has had many a famous ad over the years. The campaign was started by the California Milk Processor Board to encourage the public to drink more milk. But its 2013 commercial literally brought out the big guns with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the lead.

Old Spice x Tide

Tide launched a series of ads to promote its detergent products by inserting Stranger Things star David Harbour into the scene of famous commercials. The best of which had to be Harbour joining the iconic ‘Old Spice Man‘ for a spoof.

Snickers

Everyone knows by now that if you’re hangry or having an off day, Snickers makes everything right. Snickers roped Betty White into this 2010 ad for the Super Bowl and even had the audacity to tackle her in the mud. Worth it for that Snickers bar right?

With her recent passing, this one feels especially special now.

Apple

Apple’s strange 1984 Super Bowl ad which riffed off George Orwell’s 1984 was one of the first instances of an ad going viral for the big game. It’s definitely a strange look at retro advertising.

Volkswagen

VW bought into Star Wars territory for its 2011 Super Bowl commercial which follows a very small Sith Lord as they try to use the force around the house. It’s adorable and should particularly speak to Star Wars fans big and small.

Budweiser

One more to tug at your heartstrings. Budweiser put out an ad in 2014 for the Super Bowl highlighting the friendship between a way too cute puppy and its neighbour the Clydesdale. It’s a story worthy of Pixar film and we deserve more ads like this one.

If you’d like to read about the upcoming Suber Bowl event, you can find our full guide to the game and its halftime performance here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.