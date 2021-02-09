Here Are All the 2021 Super Bowl Ads

Another Super Bowl has been and gone, friends. And unless you sat down and watched the entire event live (doubtful) chances are you’re now wondering what the highlights of the match were.

If you’d like to check out The Weeknd’s half-time show, you can see that performance here. But we all know who the real star of the Super Bowl is: it’s the ads. We’ve written up a list of our favourite Super Bowl ads for you before, but today we want to leave you with the complete bag of goodies.

Here’s every ad that aired during the 2021 Super Bowl:

Cadillac – ‘ScissorHandsFree’

Jeep – The Middle

Cheetos – ‘It Wasn’t Me’

Squarespace – ‘5 to 9’

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ on Disney+

Bud Light – ‘Legends’

Reddit’s 5-Second Ad

Uber Eats – ‘Wayne’s World and Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation’

Amazon – ‘Alexa’s Body’

Klarna – ‘The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys’

Tide – ‘The Jason Alexander Hoodie’

Doritos – ‘Flat Matthew’

State Farm – “Drake from State Farm”

Disney – ‘Get Your Stream on With The Disney Bundle’

Rocket Mortgage – ‘Certain is Better’

T-Mobile – ‘Rockstar 5G’ and ‘Family Drama 5G’

Mtn Dew – ‘Major Melon’

Fiverr – ‘Opportunity Knocks’

Guaranteed Rate – ‘Believe You Will’

Verizon – ‘Can’t Blame the Lag’

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela – ‘Get Back to Nature’

Jimmy John – ‘Meet the King’

Robinhood – ‘Born Investor’

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer – ‘All-Star Cast’

M&M’s – ‘Come Together’

Anheuser-Busch – ‘Let’s Grab a Beer’

General Motors – ‘No way Norway’

NFL – “As One”

Oatly – Wow Wow No Cow

WeatherTech – “We Never Left”

Toyota – “Upstream”

Scotts Miracle-Gro -‘Keep Growing’

Michelob Ultra – ‘Happy’

WeatherTech – “Family”

Huggies – ‘Welcome to the World, Baby’

‘Hellmann – Fairy Godmayo’

E-Trade – ‘Workout’

Vroom – ‘Dealership Pain’

Dr. Squatch – big game ad

Mercari – ‘Get Your Unused Things Back in the Game’

TurboTax – ‘Spreading Tax Expertise Across the Land’

Skechers – ‘Skechers Max Cushioning’

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade – ‘Last Year’s Lemons’

Indeed – ‘The Rising’

Dexcom’s – Super Bowl ad

Chipotle – ‘Can a Burrito Change the World?’

Pringles – ‘Flavor Stacking Space Return Ad’

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”

DoorDash – “The Neighborhood”

Shift4 Payments – Inspiration4

Logitech – ‘Defy Logic’

*Takes a deep breath*. Did you make it all the way to the end? If so, nice work! Which of these ads made the biggest impression on you? Let us know in the comments below.