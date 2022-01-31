Super Bowl LVI: When Is It, Who’s Performing and How Can I Watch Along at Home?

America’s biggest sporting event of the year, the 2022 NFL Super Bowl, is already making headlines with the announcement of its iconic Halftime Show lineup. There may be nearly a month to go before we need to start planning Super Bowl parties, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to discuss.

Here’s everything we know so far about the event, which is taking place on Monday, February 14, including how you can watch the action from Australia.

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

At this point, we all know that the Super Bowl is not just for football fans. The event gets a whole lot of attention for the sport (of course), but it also wins a not-insignificant amount of attention for its Halftime Show.

Do you remember the moment that was the JLo, Shakira performance in 2020?

Anyway. For 2022, it has been announced that Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem will be hitting the stage for the Halftime Show. The lineup boasts 43 Grammy wins between them, so you can expect the performance to be a memorable one.

When and where is the Super Bowl taking place?

The Super Bowl is currently slated for February 13 in the US, which translates to Monday the 14th for Australians. In 2021, the game kicks off at 3:30 pm PST which means Aussies can expect to catch the game at these times in 2022:

10:30 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

9:30 am AEST (QLD)

9:00 am ACST (NT)

10:oo am ACDT (SA)

7:30 am AWST (WA)

The game typically runs for about 3.5 hours, so plan your snacks well. We will of course keep you posted on any updates in this space as the date draws closer.

As for location, the event is set to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Who is playing in the 2022 Super Bowl?

The AFC Championship showdown recently confirmed the teams that will be playing this year. The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at this year’s Super Bowl, playing at the Rams’ home turf in California.

This marks just the third Super Bowl in the Bengals’ history and the team has never won the championship. The Rams meanwhile have made it four times and won their only Super Bowl title back in 2000.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Australia

The Super Bowl is usually broadcasted live on free-to-air channels 7 and 7Mate and on catch up service 7plus in Australia. It is also traditionally shown on ESPN for those with a Foxtel subscription.

If you’re looking for a streaming option, Kayo streamed the Super Bowl live on its platform in 2021, so there is a good chance you’ll be able to catch the game through that service again in 2022.

Given that venues are expected to mostly be open across Australia by February 2022, there is also likely going to be the option of venturing out to watch the Super Bowl LVI at your local pub or sports bar next year – we’ll have to wait and see, though.

How about the ads?

Will there be more Super Bowl ads to look out for in 2022? But of course! A lot of companies will be pumping money into advertising to gain those coveted Super Bowl slots next year.

Sadly, we won’t see the local US ads in our broadcasts of the Super Bowl in Australia, but keep an eye out for all the major ads online afterwards. We’ll do our best to keep you posted on the ads turning heads when the time comes.

This article has been updated to feature news regarding the 2022 Super Bowl LVI.