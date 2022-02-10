3 Healthy Lunch Recipes That Don’t Feel Like a Chore

One of the worst feelings heading into a working week is figuring out what to have for lunch. With many folks heading back to the office the temptations of fast food and grabbing takeaway has also returned. If you’re trying to stay true to your resolutions of eating healthy, we have some lunch recipes that are easy to batch cook and are perfect for a week in the office.

Our friends over at Wiltshire have collaborated with some experts in the kitchen to bring us a selection of delicious recipes that are simple to prepare and are both healthy and nutritious for your daily lunch.

Healthy lunch recipes to make during the working week

Moroccan Couscous Salad and Harissa Chicken

Recipe by @PheebsFoods/Wiltshire.

What you’ll need:

½ cup wholemeal couscous

⅔ cup boiling water

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp cinnamon and cumin

¼ cup roasted almonds

¼ cup sunflower seeds

⅓ cup dried cranberries

Big bunch of coriander and parsley

¼ of a red onion

1 carrot grated

¼ of a cucumber

Juice of half a lemon

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

300-500g chicken breast (can use thigh too)

1 tbsp harissa paste

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and pepper

¼ cup natural yoghurt

3 tbsp hulled tahini

Juice of a lemon

½ tsp cumin and garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Place the couscous in a bowl with the boiling water, cover and set aside. Chop all salad ingredients and place into a large bowl Once the couscous has cooked, add the turmeric, cinnamon and cumin and mix well then add it to the rest of the salad ingredients. Add the olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper and mix well to combine. Combine the harissa, lemon and olive oil in a small bowl, then chop up the chicken and pour this mix over the top, covering the chicken. Whilst chicken is cooking, combine all sauce ingredients together, adding some water the thin it a little. Once the chicken is cooked, slice it up and divide amongst your glass storage containers, add some of the salad and a dollop of the sauce then store in the fridge!

Coconut Cauliflower Curry

Recipe by Amanda Ducks/Wiltshire

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp olive oil

spring onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans (800ml) full fat coconut cream

1/2 can (200ml) diced tomatoes

juice of 2 limes

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets 2 tbsp curry powder

1 tsp salt

1 can (420g) chickpeas

60g spinach, chopped finely

1 small handful of coriander

Directions:

In a saucepan, fry spring onion and garlic in olive oil on medium heat until they begin to brown Add coconut cream, tinned tomatoes, lime juice, cauliflower, curry powder and salt. Mix well and allow to simmer on medium heat for 20-25 minutes. Add chickpeas and continue to simmer on medium heat for a further 5 minutes. Add spinach and coriander, simmer for a further 1 minute before removing from the heat. Serve as desired. I recommend serving with rice, coconut yoghurt, lime, fresh spring onions and coriander.

Quinoa, Kale and Sundried Tomato Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Recipe by Amanda Ducks/Wiltshire

What you’ll need:

3 medium-sized sweet potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

¾ cup quinoa

1 & ½ cups water

4 stems of kale

1 cup sundried tomatoes

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

cashew cream drizzle or sauce (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C Wash sweet potatoes and place them in a large Wiltshire baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and bake in the oven for 1 hour Boil quinoa in water in a Wiltshire saucepan, remove lid once boiling, reduce to simmer for 10-15 minutes Chop kale and sundried tomatoes into small pieces, add to the saucepan with quinoa and stir well Add salt, onion powder and garlic powder to quinoa mixture and stir for 2-3 minutes Remove sweet potatoes from the oven, cut down the middle and stuff with quinoa mixture Drizzle with cashew cream or sauce (if desired) and top with fresh herbs (if desired)

If you’re partial to a sandwich for your lunch check out this collection of recipes that beat plain old ham and cheese.