From Pork Katsu to Lobster Rolls, These 4 Sandwich Recipes Are Anything but Boring

Ah, the weekday lunch meal. It’s a necessary but often annoying part of the daily grind that many of us can’t be bothered to dedicate much time to. If you’re bored of dining on tuna on toast every day, here are some tasty (and kind of fancy) sandwich recipes that’ll inject a little more flavour into your workday.

4 fancy sandwich recipes to get your mouth around

Each of the below sandwich recipes come courtesy of the team at truffle-infused hot sauce brand, TRUFF.

Pork katsu sandwich recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp TRUFF Hot Sauce

4 cups vegetable or canola oil for frying

4 each boneless pork loin chops

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

2 each eggs, beaten

1 tbsp rice wine or mirin

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1 cup green cabbage, shredded

1/2 cup scallions, shredded

1 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

8 slices thick white bread, toasted

Directions:

In a medium bowl combine ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, and TRUFF Black, whisk until blended. Keep sauce refrigerated until ready to serve. Heat oil in a large pot or deep fryer over medium-high heat. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Using a meat mallet, gently pound the pork chops so they are around 1 inch thick. Set up your breading station by placing flour and salt in one medium bowl, eggs and wine in another bowl, and panko in a third. Coat pork chops in flour, shaking off any excess, then dip in the egg mixture. Lastly, coat chops in breadcrumbs, pressing with your hands to adhere. Once the oil reaches 150°C, carefully add the chops (working in batches if necessary) to the hot oil. Fry for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown, and the internal temperature reaches 62°C. Remove chops from the oil and set aside on a wire rack to drain. While the chops are resting, place shredded cabbage, scallions, and lemon juice in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Spread katsu sauce over toasted bread slices and top with pork chops and slaw. Secure sandwiches, if needed, with toothpicks and slice in half.

Chicken club sandwich recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

Marinade and special sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon TRUFF Hotter Sauce

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons pickle juice

2 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons scallions, chopped

Cheddar crunch

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

8 thick slices bacon

4 tablespoons salted butter

12 slices country style bread (whole wheat or sour dough)

1 large tomato, sliced

2 cups spring mix or lettuce mix

Directions:

Marinade and special sauce

In a medium bowl whisk together mayo, TRUFF Hotter, garlic, pickle juice, dijon and scallions until blended. Scrape into a sealable container and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Cheddar crunch

Preheat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese evenly along the bottom of the skillet. Once the cheese starts to bubble and the edges begin to get a little brown, flip using a thin spatula. Once crisp, remove from the pan and let rest on a paper towel. Repeat this step for 3 more cheese crunch.

Sandwich recipe directions

Place chicken breasts in a large flat bottom sealable container or casserole dish. Coat chicken with 1/2 cup of special sauce marinade, cover and refrigerate. Marinate chicken for 3 hours or for a maximum of overnight. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, about 5-6 minutes, remove from the pan and let drain on paper towels. Keep the leftover bacon grease in the pan and add the marinated chicken breasts. Cook chicken for 7-9 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until thoroughly cooked. Remove from the pan and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Wipe out the skillet and melt the butter. Add bread slices and toast in the hot pan, flipping to toast both sides and coat in butter. You will need to divide the butter (or add more butter) to toast all the bread slices, depending on the bread and size of your pan. Remove the toast from the pan and set on a cutting board. Each club sandwich gets 3 slices of bread. Spread special sauce onto each slice of bread. Top one slice with chicken and cheese crunch. Top another with bacon, tomato slices and lettuce. Assemble the sandwich by placing the bacon layer on top of the chicken layer and securing the final toast on top with a toothpick. Slice and serve.

Spicy smoked salmon egg and cheese sandwich recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tbsp capers, minced

1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped

1 tbsp TRUFF White

6 tbsp salted butter

8 eggs beaten

8 slices rye bread

120g brie cheese, sliced

1/2 cup red onion, peeled and sliced

250g smoked salmon, sliced

Directions:

Place lemon juice, capers, chives, and TRUFF in a small bowl, whisk until blended and set aside. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet or griddle over medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add eggs and soft scramble, 2-4 minutes. Remove eggs from the skillet and set aside. Wipe the skillet (or griddle) clean, add additional butter (4 tablespoons), and melt over medium heat. Once melted, (and working in batches if necessary) add rye bread slices. Top half of the slices, evenly, with brie cheese and red onion, drizzle with lemon-TRUFF dressing. Top the other slices with scrambled eggs and salmon. Toast for 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the bread is golden brown and toasty. Sandwich the halves together and serve hot.

Lobster roll recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 stick of salted butter, melted

1 tablespoon TRUFF Hot Sauce

1 – 1.5kg lobsters cooked and picked

4 traditional hot dog rolls

2 tablespoons salted butter, softened

1 cup baby leaf lettuces

2 tablespoons fresh scallions, chopped

1 whole lemon, cut into wedges

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk together melted butter and hot sauce until blended. Set aside and keep warm. Cut lobster meat into large chunks and toss in TRUFF butter, until thoroughly coated. Keep warm. Spread hot dog buns with butter and toast in an extra-large skillet until golden brown and toasty. Fill each roll with baby lettuces and top with heaps of TRUFF buttered lobster. Garnish with scallions and serve with some lemon wedges for a citrus squeeze.

Pretty impressive, no? If you’re after more weekday cooking inspiration, check out our list of sheet-pan dishes that are ridiculously easy to prepare.