Here Are the Best Online Florists if You Need a Last-Minute V-Day Gift

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I grew up in a house that consistently had big, beautiful vases filled with fresh flowers. My mum would cut white roses from her garden when they were in season and place vases of them in almost every room. When they weren’t in season, she’d visit the local farmers or flower market to pick up glorious bunches, bring them home and brighten up the house.

Now, as an adult, whenever I pick up flowers at the markets or someone sends me a bunch, I feel a sense of home. Gifting and receiving flowers mean different things to different people. For some, it’s another way to say I love you. For others, it’s a way of saying thank you or simply a kind gesture. Whatever your reasoning, it always warms your heart to both give and receive them.

Since Valentine’s Day is finally here, we’ve collated a handy list of places where you can buy flowers online that ship Australia wide (and some internationally), so you can brighten someone’s day.

READ MORE 18 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Relationship

LVLY

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea that’s more than just flowers, LVLY is where it’s at. These guys have absolutely nailed it. Not only do you get a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers, but you also get a cool mason jar to put them in. Plus you can send additional treats like chocolates, wine and candles. They package it up all into one box and can deliver Australia wide. It’s also super reasonably priced with basic bunches of flowers starting at $60 through to your jazzier gift sets for around $110+.

You can order them here.

Interflora

Whether you’re looking to send flowers locally or internationally, Interflora has an arrangement for every occasion. Seriously, they’ve got bouquets, hampers and treasures for everything from births and birthdays to apology flowers and anniversaries. They’ve also go bunches for every budget, starting at $69 to $140 and beyond.

You can order them here.

Easy Flowers

Easy flowers is perfect if you’re not 100% sure how much you want to spend. They have plenty of options from arrangements of daisies, gerberas and lisianthuses, or bouquets of roses, alstroemeria and gypsophila that range from $35 to $90. Sometimes they even have a 15-25% discount that you can snag if you’re really on a budget.

If you’re keen to spend a little more, they also offer gift packs that include treats like the sage and cedar candle from Peppermint Grove; Yarra Valley Body & Bath French Clay Face Mask Kit and a bottle of Patritti Sparkling Brut. And, if you’re feeling particularly fancy, you can even opt for the Pink 24K gold-plated preserved rose. Offt.

You can order them here.

Fleur Du Luxe

If you’re looking to go all out this year (like all-out), then Fleur Du Luxe is the place to go. There are some seriously show-stopping floral arrangements that’ll win you all the love and affection in the world. Each bunch is also said to last for up to three years, so you’re really getting your money’s worth.

You can order them here.